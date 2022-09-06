A minute-by-minute account of the Flight Operations Center

A Rafale fighter pilot inspects his aircraft before take off at Mont-de-Marsan air base in southwestern France on March 1, 2022. Philip Lopez/AFP

story – From the loss of contact to the crash in the Baltic Sea, the Operations Center of the Air and Space Force did not stop following the path of this “ghost” plane.

This Sunday, September 4, when the sky is completely clear over France Air and Space Force Spain receives a warning from the authorities. It's 4:05 PM, Spain Lost contact with Austrian civil aviation Carrying four people on board. The Center for National Aviation Operations (CNOA) issued an immediate take-off order to A Storm* Positioned French at 4:20 p.m., with craft in distress. And there, surprise: the passengers on board have disappeared. Around 8pm, the plane ran out of fuel and disappeared into the Baltic Sea. A search is underway to find the wreckage and the bodies of those on board. But what happened on this flight? Where did the passengers go? Colonel Sebastien, head of the CNOA at the time, recounts the ghost plane's final hours from takeoff to its flight over France and ending up at sea. Let's go back in time. When it's 3 pm…

