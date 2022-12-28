After Italy and Japan, several countries are considering imposing entry restrictions on travelers from China

Passengers arrive at Beijing Airport on December 13, 2022. Ng Han Kwan / AB

The decision by Chinese authorities to suddenly relax measures to combat Covid-19 is raising concerns around the world about the risk of new variants of the virus emerging. Beijing’s announcement that mandatory quarantines will end on January 8 was greeted with joy by the Chinese, and international flights rushed.

The news was received quite differently abroad, while China faces the world’s biggest pollution wave, amplified by the emergence of new varieties. After the Lombardy region, the whole of Italy decided on Wednesday, December 28, to impose mandatory checks on all travelers from China. “This measure is necessary to guarantee the monitoring and personalization of possible variants of the virus in order to protect the Italian population”Italian Health Minister Horazio Schillaci reasoned in a press release.

In the evening, Elysee announced“Emmanuel Macron has[vait] In this context the government has already asked the French to think about appropriate measures to protect them and to look at them at the national and European level.. “For now, he told me to watch and prepare for the next few days.”Then the President was mentioned.

International community “concerned”

US officials had said earlier on Tuesday that the United States was considering imposing similar entry restrictions, following those imposed by Japan and India. Mandatory PCR tests for Chinese visitors. “The international community is deeply concerned about the ongoing outbreaks of Covid-19 in China and the lack of transparent data, including viral genome sequence data, reported by the PRC”That, on condition of anonymity, these American sources.

America “Follow scientific data and advice from public health experts, consult with partners and take similar actions (…) To protect the American people”, they added. Citing concerns expressed by the World Health Organization (WHO), they included the United States “Consider taking similar steps” Japan, India and Malaysia for those who decide. Tokyo will reinstate mandatory PCR tests for travelers from mainland China from December 30. The island of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory, also announced it would conduct checks on travelers arriving from the mainland.

The sudden reversal in Beijing’s health policy comes after nearly three years of mass testing, lockdowns and prolonged quarantines have severely disrupted the country’s supply chains and China’s economy, the world’s second largest. Hospitals and crematoriums are overflowing as residents report shortages of flu medicine as the virus spreads largely unchecked among 1.4 billion people. Asked about the restrictions announced by Japan, China’s foreign ministry on Tuesday called on states to maintain measures “Scientific and Appropriate” Against Covid-19, this “Don’t bother” Human exchanges.

All travelers arriving in China will be subject to mandatory quarantine from March 2020. Initially lasting three weeks, it was reduced to one day in June and five days last month. Repealing the rule in January would mean reclassifying Covid-19 as a type B infectious disease, allowing authorities to relax restrictions. On Tuesday, Chinese immigration officials announced the gradual issuance of passports. “tour” And this “Visit of Foreign Friends” From January 8.

Lack of genetic data

Beijing also acknowledged it “Can not” Follow the evolution of the epidemic and also From Sunday, the release of daily data has stopped Regarding health status. Official statistics have been increasingly criticized as underestimating the number of infections and deaths. But the lack of genetic data raises more fears overseas “It is very difficult for public health authorities to identify potential new variants and ensure prompt action is taken to reduce the spread”US officials said.

China’s National Health Commission, which serves as the ministry, said on Monday it would no longer consider Covid-19. “pneumonia” But like a disease “contagious” Less dangerous, it no longer justifies quarantines. Starting next month, a negative test of less than 48 hours will be required to enter China.

The news prompted a spike in online searches for outbound flights, state media reported. Within half an hour of the announcement, the number of searches for destinations outside mainland China increased tenfold compared to 2021, according to Trip.com, one of the fastest-growing travel booking sites. The most popular destinations are Macau, Hong Kong, Japan, Thailand and South Korea. Travel app Dongcheng reports an 850% increase in searches on its site.

The country’s borders have been completely closed to foreigners since 2020. China has stopped issuing tourist visas for almost three years. An action that continues.