December 28, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Pope Francis announces that his predecessor, Benedict XVI, is “gravely ill” and prays for him.

Rusty Knowles December 28, 2022 2 min read

The sovereign pontiff, during a general audience, asked for a “special prayer” for his predecessor.

This announcement is disturbing. Pope Francis announced Wednesday that his predecessor, Benedict XVI, is “gravely ill” and that he is praying for someone who resigned in 2013 for health reasons.

“I would like to ask all of you for a special prayer for Pope Emeritus Benedict. To keep his memory alive, I ask God to comfort and sustain him as he is seriously ill,” the Pope said during the audience.

Minutes later, the Vatican confirmed that Benedict XVI’s health had deteriorated.

Waiver and Disputes

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, real name Joseph Ratzinger, resigned in 2013 due to ill health and retired to a monastery in the Vatican Gardens.

After an eight-year pontificate marked by many crises, Benedict XVI was gripped by the drama of child abuse in the Church in early 2022. Questioned by a report in Germany about his handling of sexual abuse during his tenure as archbishop of Munich, he broke his silence to ask for “forgiveness” but assured that he had not covered up a child offender.

His abdication, announced in Latin on February 11, 2013, was a personal decision related to his weakened strength, not to the pressure of scandals, the former pope assured, a great theologian but not comfortable with the crowd. In 2016.

With this gesture, unprecedented in 700 years, the first German pope in modern history paved the way for his successors. François, 85, suffers from knee pain and left the possibility “open”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

On February 1, Russia will ban oil sales to countries that have raised prices

December 28, 2022 Rusty Knowles
2 min read

Russia has banned oil sales to countries using price ceilings since February

December 27, 2022 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

Tensions in Asia: Facing growing threats from China, Taiwan extends its military service

December 27, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

2 min read

Lyrics Teen Drake found abandoned in Uncle’s Garbage Factory

December 28, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
7 min read

SpaceX launches the first Starlink Gen2 constellation mission – Spaceflight Now

December 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

NFL chief medical officer says Tua Tagovailoa showed “nothing that would trigger” concussion protocol

December 28, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

It is said that the Samsung Galaxy S23 will bring a significant jump in performance

December 28, 2022 Len Houle