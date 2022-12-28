On February 1, Russia will ban oil sales to countries that have raised prices

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: In Telegram, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expresses his opinion “Thanks” To Giorgia Meloni, President of the Italian Council, “For his solidarity and overall support for Ukraine”, After a telephone exchange between the two leaders. The Ukrainian head of state noted additional Italian aid of 10 million euros and said Italy was studying the possibility of providing air defense systems to Ukraine.

Number of job seekers This year continues to declinewith a 2.1% drop between October and November (for category A).

Man suspected of murdering a teenager in Montpellier He was charged and remanded in custody this morning after his arrest this morning during celebrations after the World Cup semi-final between France and Morocco in mid-December.

Number of job seekers Continues to decrease in 20222.1% decrease between October and November (for category A).

A severe winter storm has been hitting the US for several days It caused the death of at least 49 people Nationwide, including 27 in one county in New York State. This “blizzard of the century” is still a long way off, warn officials.

: Russian news agency Tass notes that the ban, signed by Vladimir Putin, will remain in effect until July 1, 2023. In early December, We explain why the Russian oil price ceiling is controversialincluding Europeans.

: From February 1, 2023, Moscow will ban the supply of Russian oil and petroleum products to countries that have controlled the prices of these raw materials.

: Promise fulfilled: transformers 🇫🇷 handed over to Ukrainian authorities. France and its allies continue to implement commitments made at the International Solidarity Conference on #Ukraine on December 13. @CdCMAE https://t.co/L3UY6PMhTs

: They looked forward to it. Quai d’Orsay announced on Twitter this afternoon that the first electrical transformers were delivered by France to Ukraine. In mid-December, an envelope of 125 million euros was released to support Ukrainians during the winter.

: Russia has allocated 34 billion rubles (over 450 million euros) to build fortifications along its border with Ukraine, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said today. The announcement comes after several attacks by the Ukrainian military on the Russian border. Including Sunday against the airport.

: Over 1,296 hours: This is the cumulative duration of anti-aircraft warnings in the Kharkiv area, the most exposed in the country, since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Over the course of ten months, residents in the area heard the equivalent of 54 full days of sirens. From the special website warnings.in.ua (in Ukrainian).

: The stress of the bombings is part of daily life for residents of Nikopol, a Ukrainian city located near Zaporizhia’s nuclear power plant. On site, you still have to deal with the sound of explosions and multiple power outages caused by the fighting.

: Explosions were heard around the southern city of Odessa today, several regional media reported In Telegram (in Ukrainian). However, caution: this may be interception of missiles by the anti-aircraft defense system, explain the same sources.

: Ukrainian media and specialized site alerts.in.ua reports that the entire Ukrainian territory is on bomb alert. Sirens also sounded in the country’s capital, Kew, which is under close surveillance.

: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the US of prolonging the war in Ukraine by aiding the invading country. “The ball is in the court” kyiv and Washington to determine the duration of the conflict, he adds in a Interview at Doss Agency. Also calls for collaboration “National Politicians” In Europe, favoring Russia.

: In Donbass, a stone’s throw from the front, a few Ukrainians stay home and resist, in their own way, alongside the army. Agade Mahut, Special Correspondent at the scene, has met A grandmother. “I don’t care, She promises, My life is over. All I worry about is my children, all of whom stayed at Bagmuth!”.

