Govt-19 – Europe back at the center of the epidemic, moving towards new restrictions

Europe has once again become the epicenter of the Govt-19 epidemic, to the extent that it is being rejected by the people as the Christmas holidays approach, with governments considering returning to control measures.

The resurgence of pollution events actually triggers a debate about the predictable shortage. Vaccine campaigns To resist Virus.

According to Reuters, there are an average of more than half of all new cases in Europe in seven days worldwide, and almost half of all deaths, after April 2020, are the highest in the first wave of epidemics on the continent.

Governments have so far relied on that Brackets No longer needed as sorted Vaccine, But in this case inflation will turn into a game.

On Southern Europe, The vaccine intake rate is about 80%, but stubborn reluctance prevents vaccination Central Europe And East and Russia, Which undermines already stressed health services.

Off NetherlandsThe government was due to take a decision on Friday on the implementation of the new health measures, after being recommended by a panel of experts the previous day to impose partial control.

L ‘Germany Re-introducing Free Tests COVID-19 The bill, which would make it mandatory to wear a mask and wear a headscarf in public from Saturday to March 2022, is under consideration.

L ‘Austria A rule for its part must be decided on Sunday Imprisonment For individuals who have not been vaccinated, in response to daily recorded levels of infection.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron, a Vaccine stimulant To be checked Health Pass People over 65 years of age.

There is no miracle solution

In countries such as Central and Eastern Europe, where the vaccination rate is low Latvia, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Russia They also had to tighten controls.

Scientists say expanding booster shots to large segments of the population and vaccinating adolescents should be a priority.

“The real urgency is to enlarge the group of vaccinated people as much as possible.”, Said Carlo Federico Berno, in charge of microbiology and immunological diagnosis at the Bambino Gesù Hospital in Rome.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is currently evaluating the effectiveness of the vaccine provided by Pfizer and Bioentech for children aged 5 to 11 years.

According to virologists, vaccines are not the only miracle cure for the disease, many cite Israel An example of good practice: In addition to vaccines, the country has strengthened and introduced the wearing of masks. Health passport After the cases erupted a few months ago.