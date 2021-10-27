The study found that 379 people had died taking selfies since 2008

A Spanish epidemiological study, soon to be published Lee Journal of Travel Medicine, Saw the death toll while filming in the world. This reveals that at least 379 people have died in these situations worldwide since 2008, which is gradually increasing.

Since the beginning of 2021, one person has died every week while trying to take a selfie in the world. This reveals a recent epidemiological study, which will be published soon Lee Journal of Travel Medicine And it was carried out by the iO Foundation, a Spanish scientific organization specializing in the study of tropical and travel-related diseases.

This courseThis was the first type carried out by a team of seven Spanish scientists. From January 2008 to July 2021 at least 379 people died while taking selfies worldwide. According to these data, this trend is particularly upward in the last seven months, with 31 fatal accidents occurring from January 2021.

Falls into a vacuum, car or train accidents

During this period, Christina Juas, one of the co-signers of the study, told BFMTV.com that “this represents one death every 13 days.” “While mass tourism was very low in 2020 due to Govt-19, it is increasing every year. In fact, since last year, traffic restrictions have been imposed in many countries,” the number of trips.

Many of these victims are, according to a Spanish study, tourists who have taken risks in places in the world they are not familiar with. In fact, according to the iO Foundation, one-third of the victims traveled while they were dying, and the three main causes of these deaths were: falling into a vacuum, traffic jams (train or car accidents) and drowning.

According to the study, in detail, 216 deaths (out of 379 deaths recorded in 13 years) were caused by falls. People climbing waterfalls, rocks or even roofs to take pictures. In addition, 123 people died in traffic-related accidents and 66 drowned. A further 24 died in gun-related incidents (including suicides) or electrocution, and 17 died from injuries related to wildlife attacks.

Christina Juas is one of the co-signers of the Selfie Death Study. © BFMTV

India has set a record in selfie deaths.

“There is a cause for concern,” the same researcher underlines from a medical and health point of view, because in some Western countries, such as France or Spain, the number of selfie deaths is higher than the number of deaths from malaria.

India ranks first among 50 or more countries with 100 deaths since 2008, followed by the United States with 39 deaths and Russia with 33 deaths, according to the study. “The statistics for India are somewhat explained by the fact that many people in the country take selfies when their bodies are taken out of windows or train doors,” says Christina Juas.

“In the United States or Russia, this is largely explained by the size of the countries and the enormity of some of their tourist destinations. Many travel alone and some find themselves in dangerous situations. Their lives,” she continues.

France is not one of the 10 countries with the highest number of victims. But 57-year-old Chinese billionaire Wang Jian died on July 4, 2018 in Phoenix, Vauxhall, “he accidentally fell while climbing a tall parade to be caught,” the study said. Image “.

A young man poses for a photo in front of the Glen Canyon Dam in the United States in 2011, one of the most dangerous tourist destinations for selfies (illustrated). © Flickr – CC Commons – Ethan Trewhitt

Christina Juas also notes that Niagara Falls on the US-Canada border, Glen Canyon Dam in the US, Sarco de Pro in Colombia, and Benha Beach are considered “very dangerous” tourist destinations for selfie training. In Brazil, the Malango Falls in Kenya, the Ural Mountains in Russia, but the Taj Mahal or the Ambassador Valley in India.

Young people are more vulnerable to accident risk

The researcher added that “age is a risk factor because the average age of the victims identified is 24.4 years”. In addition, “41% of these victims are young people under the age of 19 and 37% are in their twenties,” he recalled. According to him, two-thirds of the victims were men.

To carry out this study, the researchers collected as much data as possible using an epidemiological intelligence tool called the Heimdllr-Project. The latter enabled them to compile all events (via press or press releases) published since 2008 in six languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Portuguese and Italian.

Cristina Juesas thus underscores the limitations of this study, which in fact includes only selfie deaths known to the press. This study excludes deaths that may have occurred in languages ​​other than those studied, as well as serious but non-fatal accidents.

Finally, the foundation’s researcher and spokesman believes it is “time” for health professionals to warn travelers and tourists about their selfie practices. “It’s a question of wisdom and education,” Christina Juas insists. “Near the cliff where the risk of falling is high, you can identify when you are in high-risk areas.”