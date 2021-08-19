US accuses Taliban of blocking Afghanistan from leaving the country

France’s first Afghans were brought in for safety, arriving Wednesday at the Paris airport, Roisie-Charles-de-Cole. Sarah Mason / Selectors

The Taliban continue to control areas around Kabul airport, where evacuation operations are in full swing. But on Thursday, August 19, the United States accused it of obstructing access to Afghanistan, which it wants to leave the country.

Tens of thousands of people Tried to flee Afghanistan since then The seizure of power on Sunday by the radical Islamic movement, After a lightning military campaign that allowed them to enter the capital in ten days.

These Afghans, who will remember their previous regime between 1996 and 2001 and their devastating record in terms of respect for human rights, do not believe in many of the guarantees given by the Taliban in recent days. They tried to express themselves in good faith, promising not to retaliate and apologizing to former government officials.

If the Taliban allowed American citizens to access the airport, they would look like that ⁇ Prevent Afghans who want to leave the country from reaching the airport. “, Wendy Sherman, U.S. State Department No. 2. Washington expects them“They allow all American citizens, all third-country citizens and all Afghans to leave safely and without persecution if they wish.”, He added.

Asylum application for judges in Afghanistan

Mark Desson / AB

The Taliban’s victory at Kabul airport caused a terrible panic. A human wave erupted on Monday that was the only way out of the country.

The United States sent 6,000 troops to guard the airport and evacuated about 30,000 Americans and Afghan civilians who worked and died for them. Other Western countries have also made expulsions.

France’s first Air Force plane carrying more than 200 passengers brought to safety arrived at Paris airport Roiss-Charles-de-Cole on Wednesday. The Union Syndicate des Magistrates (USM) on Thursday called on Emmanuel Macron to grant asylum to judges in Afghanistan who are particularly threatened. “As far as the Taliban are concerned, women in power are completely intolerant.”, She insisted.

U.S. President Joe Biden, who was widely criticized in the United States and abroad for managing the withdrawal of U.S. forces after the Twenty Years War, on Wednesday, assessed it as a particular form. “Confusion” It was inevitable anyway.

On Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Jabihullah Mujahid promised that they had learned about the first power before being ousted by the US-led coalition in 2001. “Many Differences” In the way they manage their country. They then imposed the most severe version of Islamic law. Women in particular cannot work or study.

The Taliban will be judged “in action.”

On August 18, the Taliban patrolled the streets of Kabul. Rahmat Gul / AB

The Taliban seem to have received less hostile international acclaim two decades ago. So far, China, Russia, Turkey and Iran have sent them early signals. But Western nations – especially Germany, the United States, France and the United Kingdom – are very reluctant and waiting for judgment “In action”.

The Taliban, its co-founder and No. 2, Abdul Ghani Bhardwar returned to Afghanistan on Tuesday for political consultations with key Afghan figures in Kabul on Wednesday. They released footage of former Afghan President Hamid Karzai with Anas Haqqani. He is the brother of Sirajuddin Haqqani, who presents him as a true military leader of the Pentagon movement and a strong man of Taliban power. They also met with former Vice President Abdullah Abdullah.

The talks were welcomed by former President Ashraf Ghani, who fled to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday. “I want this process to succeed”, He said in a video message posted on Facebook “In talks to return to Afghanistan”. But the United States has said no to Mr Ghani, who succeeded Hamid Karzai in 2014 “No longer an important person in Afghanistan”.