Adversary Alexei Navalny suffered a mysterious illness, suspected to be poison

His relatives explain that the Russian protester suffers from “sharp pain”, the source of which has not been identified, and he has not been treated. They suspect that a “slow-acting poison” was used on Alexei Navalny.

Imprisoned Russian dissident Alexei Navalny is suffering from a mysterious illness, similar to slow poisoning, while he lost eight kilograms in two weeks, his spokeswoman Kira Yarmich said. “At this time, we do not exclude that Alexei Navalny was slowly poisoned and killed slowly in order to attract less attention”, she wrote on Twitter.

“He is in severe pain and is kept in a punishment cell without medical treatment,” he added.

“Our theory is that they kill it gradually by using a slow-acting poison through the food,” he says. Guardian Ruslan Shaveddinov is close to Alexei Navalny.

“It may sound paranoid, but after the Novichok poisoning (in 2020, editor’s note), it seems very plausible,” he adds, adding that “the doctors didn’t tell him why he was in so much pain” .

“an unknown disease for which no one has treated him”

Vadim Kobzev, Alexei Navalny’s lawyer, said on Tuesday that his client was suffering from “an unknown disease for which no one is treating him”. “We will request toxicology and radiology tests,” he said.

According to Kira Yarmich, emergency services were called last Friday through Saturday because of this love. “During the night from Friday to Saturday, an ambulance was called to his cell as his stomach ailment worsened”, Vadim Kobze also tweeted. But we don’t know much about Alexei Navalny’s health.

“His condition is critical, we are all very worried”, Ruslan Shavedinov declares, adding that “the situation would have been much worse if an ambulance had been called”, and the prison authorities refused to allow the prisoner to be taken away. Hospital.

“Russian prison authorities have been trying to break the spirit of Alexei Navalny for years using brutal methods that make his stay in the penal colony unbearable, humiliating and inhumane,” Amnesty International wrote Last September, demanding the activist’s release.

Previous poisoning attempt

Alexei Navalny, 46, is being held at the IK-6 penal colony in Melekovo, 250 km east of Moscow. A lawyer and anti-corruption activist, he became a key opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin for a dozen years.

He is serving an eleven-and-a-half-year sentence for breach of judicial control, fraud and contempt of justice.

He survived until 2020, when Western laboratories tried to poison him with a nerve agent during a flight from Siberia to Moscow. He has accused the Russian government of trying to remove him, which the Kremlin denies.

After months of treatment in Germany, Alexei Navalny was arrested upon his return to Russia in January 2021, before being sentenced. Since then, his relatives are constantly worried about his deteriorating health.

Salome Vincent BFMTV journalist