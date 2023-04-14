LIVE – War in Ukraine: Chinese defense minister expected in Russia April 16-19, Beijing says

Russia exports large amounts of oil

Despite tough sanctions from the European Union and the G7, Russian oil exports in March reached their highest level since April 2020, but the revenue they bring to Moscow is far below what it was a year ago, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday.

Total oil exports rose 0.6 million barrels per day to 8.1 million barrels per day in March, lifting Moscow’s oil windfall to $12.7 billion from $1 billion last month, down 43% from a year ago, according to the latest IEA report.