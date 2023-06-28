June 28, 2023

Russian missiles hit restaurant in Kramatorsk, four dead – 06/27/2023 at 22:55

A building damaged by a Russian missile attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine

By Max Hunter

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (Reuters) – Two Russian missiles hit a restaurant in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk on Tuesday, killing at least four people and injuring 42 others, Ukrainian police and the military said, as rescuers searched the wreckage of the building. victims or survivors.

The shelling took place around 8.00 pm local time.

As residents tried to comfort each other, rescuers, police and soldiers busied themselves with the wreckage of the building, reduced to a tangle of metal beams and concrete.

“I rushed here after the explosion because I was the manager of a cafe here. Everything exploded,” Valentina, 64, told Reuters. “There are no mirrors, no mirrors, no doors left. All I see is destruction, fear and horror. This is the 21st century.”

Kramatorsk, a large city west of the front line in Donetsk region, has already been bombed by Russia, most notably in an April 2022 strike on a railway station that killed 63 people.

Russia, which launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, denies targeting civilian sites.

(Ron Popeski, French version by Jean-Stéphane Brosse and Bertrand Boucey)

