LIVE – Ukraine: Prigozhin in Belarus, Putin avoids “civil war” | TV5MONDE

facts

A strike at the pizzeria Gramadorsk As per a provisional balance sheet, 2 people died and 22 were injured.

Evgeny Prigogine Expected in Belarusian. President Lukashenko He reportedly told Putin not to assassinate him.

Vladimir Putin Thaduta paid tribute to his army “A Civil War” During the Moscow parade of the paramilitary group Wagner.

No action will be taken against the team members Wagner Vladimir Putin says.

The Russian Ministry of Defense, declares that”Arrangements are underway to transfer heavy military equipment from Wagner to the active units of the armed forces” Regular.

there Russian National GuardOne of the bodies responsible for state security will receive tanks and other heavy equipment.

Foreign MinistersEstoniathere Latvia And this Lithuania – Meeting at the Quai d’Orsay, ParisHe stressed that Ukraine needs more aid.

i’UN It recorded 77 summary executions of civilians arbitrarily detained by Russia in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

The Cardinal Matteo JuppiA special envoy of the Pope, will be present Moscow Tomorrow. He already met with Volodymyr Zelensky on June 6.

I amAmbassador of Ukraine Evgeny Kornichuk Called after being accused Israel Pro-Russian positions. On Sunday, the Embassy of Ukraine alleged “The Current Israeli Government” Should have chosen “Path of closer cooperation with the Russian Federation”.