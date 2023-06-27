Vladimir Putin thanks soldiers who prevented “civil war” during Wagner uprising

A ceremony to pay tribute to soldiers who distinguished themselves during the Wagner Rebellion in Russia. Thanks to Vladimir Poutine, Tuesday June 27, a blocked soldiers “Civil War” During the revolt of the paramilitary group last weekend. “Together with your brothers, you resisted these disturbances, the result of which would inevitably have been chaos”, said the Russian head of state in front of the army in Moscow. A minute’s silence was then observed for the deceased pilots “Discharge their duty with honor”. Follow our life.

Vladimir Putin congratulated himself for avoiding “bloodshed”. President of Russia Spoke for the first time since Wagner’s brief rebellion. “From the very beginning of events, measures were taken on my direct instructions to avoid a major bloodbath”The Russian president confirmed in a short televised address to the nation.

More than 70 executions of detained civilians. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the UN has recorded 77 summary executions of civilians arbitrarily detained by Russia, according to a report by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. According to this document, Russian forces “engaged in widespread torture and ill-treatment”.

kyiv says its “soldiers have advanced in all areas”. Volodymyr Zelensky “He visited the Armed Forces units of the Operational and Strategic Group “Corditsia”, near Donetsk on Monday. He said that his “Warriors [avaient] Progress has been made in all sectors”Celebrating “Happy Day”. “I wish you many more days like this”He said in his daily address.