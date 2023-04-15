April 15, 2023

The Supreme Court has provisionally upheld full access to the abortion pill

Rusty Knowles April 15, 2023 1 min read

Supreme Court American Temporarily suspended on Friday Judgment of the lower courtallows To be maintained for now Full access to this drug is used in half of all abortions in the United States.

The suspension will remain in effect till Wednesday midnight, the Supreme Court said in its ruling.

Emergency entry

The temple of American law has been seized by the Biden administration in haste, asking it to act before restrictions on access to the pill, ordered by an appeals court, took effect Friday night on Saturday.

Last week, a federal judge Texas, seized on by anti-abortion activists, withdrew the marketing authorization of mifepristone, one of two pills used for medical abortion. He granted a delay of one week for his decision to take effect.

Abolished Restrictions

Seized by the federal government, an appeals court partially overturned the judge’s decision, allowing the abortion pill to be approved this time — but changing access facilities provided by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the years since its approval. In 2000.

His ruling specifically banned mifepristone from being sent by mail and returned to limited use to seven weeks of pregnancy instead of ten weeks. These restrictions were applicable from 01:00 pm on Saturday, but have now been suspended until Wednesday.

