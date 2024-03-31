Powerball jackpot jumps to $975 million: NPR

Toggle caption Charles Krupa/AP Charles Krupa/AP

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Powerball jackpot rose to an estimated $975 million after no one matched the six numbers drawn Saturday night, extending a period of nearly three months without a big winner.

The winning numbers drawn are: 12, 13, 33, 50, 52 and the red Powerball 23.

No one has won a Powerball jackpot since New Year's Day when the ticket value in Michigan reached $842.4 million, bringing the number of consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner to 38. This winless streak is close to the record of 41 consecutive drawings, which It has been registered twice in 2022 and 2021.

The $975 million prize is for the sole winner who chooses an annuity paid over 30 years. $471.7 million will be paid to the winner who chooses cash. Prizes will be subject to federal taxes, and many states also impose taxes on lottery winnings.

As the jackpots grow, the drawings attract more ticket sales and the bigger prizes become harder to come by. The long match odds for Saturday's drawing were 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.