Pre-sale tickets for Paul McCartney’s “Got Back” tour start Tuesday

He said he would come back to you, and now Sir Paul McCartney would be back. The 79-year-old singer-songwriter announced Friday that he will be returning to tour North America this spring. The former Beatle member is scheduled to appear in 13 different cities across the US between April and June, with his tour ending with a performance at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, across the pond – or river – from New York City. . We’ve listed McCartney’s tour dates below with a link to purchase tickets. Pre-sale tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. If you’re looking to book a ticket early, click on one of the links below. Tickets will be released to the general public on Friday starting at 10am. All times listed below are local to the concert area. Thursday, April 28, 8 p.m. – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena Monday, May 2, 8 p.m. – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Circuit Tuesday, May 3, 8 p.m. – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Circuit Friday, May 6, 8 p.m. – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena Fri, May 13, 7:30 p.m. – Englewood, CA – SoFi Stadium Tuesday, May 17, 8 p.m. – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena Saturday, May 21, 8 p.m. – Winston-Salem, NC – Truist Field at Wake Forest Wed, May 25, 8 p.m. – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Saturday, May 28, 8 p.m. – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium Tue, May 31, 8 p.m. – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday, June 4, 8 pm – Syracuse, NY – Carrier Dome Tuesday, June 7, 6:30 pm – Boston, MA – Fenway Park Sunday, June 12 – Baltimore, MD – Oriole Park at Camden Yards Thursday, June 16, 8pm – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
He said he’ll come back to you now Sir Paul McCartney He’s back.
The 79-year-old singer-songwriter announced Friday that he will be returning to tour North America this spring.
The former Beatle member is scheduled to appear in 13 different cities across the US between April and June, with his tour ending with a performance at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, across the pond – or river – from New York City. .
We’ve listed McCartney’s tour dates below with a link to purchase tickets. Pre-sale tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
If you’re looking to book a ticket early, click on one of the links below. Tickets will be released to the general public on Friday starting at 10am. All times listed below are local to the concert area.
- Thursday, April 28, 8 p.m. – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena
- Monday, May 2, 8 p.m. – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge
- Tuesday, May 3, 8 p.m. – Seattle, Washington – Climate Pledge
- Friday, May 6, 8 p.m. – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- Fri, May 13, 7:30 p.m. – Englewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
- Tuesday, May 17, 8 p.m. – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
- Saturday, May 21, 8 p.m. – Winston-Salem, North Carolina – Trustee Field at Wake Forest
- Wed, May 25, 8 p.m. – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
- Saturday, May 28, 8 p.m. – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
- Tuesday, May 31, 8 p.m. – Knoxville, TN – Thompson Bowling Stadium
- Saturday, June 4, 8 p.m. – Syracuse, NY – Carrier Dome
- Tuesday, June 7, 6:30 p.m. – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
- Sunday June 12 – Baltimore, MD – Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Thursday, June 16, 8pm – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
