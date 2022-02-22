Aaron Rodgers became crypto with Shailene Woodley’s Instagram post, Packers

Aaron Rodgers shared some “Monday Night Gratitude”. The question is why?

Packers quarterback I sent a long message In which he reflected on his fellow Packers, as well as his ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley. Come It is also reported that he and Woodley have separated And his future with Green Bay is in question.

Rodgers thanked his close colleagues Randall Cope and David Bakhtiari, as well as Cope’s wife and girlfriend of Bakhtiari I in the cryptic post.

“I loved every moment we had together this year,” Rodgers wrote. “Your love and support has been overwhelming, and I cherish the friendships I have with each of you.

To my teammates, past and present, you are the icing on the beautiful cake that we call our job; football. The friendships we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so grateful for the role each of you played in making my life so much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we made.”

Aaron Rodgers with Preston Smith Aaron Rodgers on Instagram

Rodgers, 38, said shortly after the Packers lost to the 49ers that “Everything is on the table” regarding his future in the NFL. Staying with the Packers, making his way to a new team or retiring all seem like legitimate possibilities. Rodgers noted that he had no intention of getting rid of the situation after his frustration with the Packers dominated the headlines for the majority of last season.

The two-time referee MVP’s Instagram post included a photo with Woodley and posed with him alongside his teammates on and off the field. The last photo was the only one in the group in which he did not appear. Davant Adams, the star receiver of the Cobb and Packers, was standing on the sidelines. According to ABC Green Bay reporter Adriana Torres, the empty space in between Usually occupied by Rodgers during the national anthem.

While his football future appears in question, reports have spread that he and Woody have split after a stormy affair last year.

Rodgers and Woodley reportedly broke up Aaron Rodgers on Instagram

Cobb (left) and Adams appear in the final photo of Rodgers’ Instagram post Aaron Rodgers on Instagram

After tagging the actress, Rodgers wrote: “Thank you for letting me chase after you after the first two months we met, and for finally letting me catch up with you and be a part of your life.” “Thank you for always supporting me, for your wonderful kindness to me and to everyone you meet, for showing me what unconditional love looks like to me, I love you and am so grateful to you.

For the guys, I shared a QB room with every day, Matt (LaFleur), Nathaniel (Hackett, Luke (Getsy), @jordan3love (Jordan’s love) and Tweet embed (Kurt Pinkert) You have made every day so much fun and I am so grateful for the daily laughter and stress relief you bring to me every week of the year. I love you guys.”