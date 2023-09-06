September 7, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo to acquire NextGen Healthcare

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo to acquire NextGen Healthcare

Cheryl Riley September 6, 2023 2 min read

Sep. 6 (Reuters) – Private equity firm Thoma Bravo agreed on Wednesday to take healthcare software company NextGen Healthcare (NXGN.O) private in a deal worth $1.8 billion, including debt.

Thoma Bravo agreed to pay $23.95 for each NextGen share, reflecting a roughly 46% premium since Reuters reported on August 23 that the company was exploring options, including a possible sale. Shares of NextGen were up nearly 15% at $23.54 in afternoon trading.

The deal comes at a time when private equity sponsors are doubling down on their bets in healthcare technology, which has traditionally proven resilient in economic downturns.

In July, private equity firm TPG (TPG.O) agreed to acquire healthcare IT platform Nextech for $1.4 billion.

Healthcare deals totaled $187.8 billion globally during the first half of 2023, up 43% from last year, according to Refinitiv.

In recent years, Thoma Bravo has invested in other healthcare software providers such as Bluesight and Logex.

NextGen’s technology platform assists healthcare providers with operations ranging from digitizing patient health records to managing finances. Nearly 90% of the company’s $653.2 million in revenue in fiscal 2023 was recurring.

Shares of NextGen are down 9% year-to-date ahead of news that the company is exploring a sale, as some of its customers slashed IT spending and the company faced the fallout from a federal investigation. The stock’s performance compares with the Nasdaq Composite Index’s 32% rise.

NextGen’s board of directors approved the transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

NextGen has appointed Morgan Stanley (MS.N) as its financial advisor, and Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as the company’s legal advisor. Thomas Bravo has been advised by William Blair & Company and Goodwin Procter LLP.

See also  A last-minute debt-ceiling deal could still trigger a recession

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satya and Kristi Santhosh in Bengaluru; Reporting by Mohamed for The Arabic Bulletin) Editing by Dania Ann Topel, Shweta Agarwal and Leslie Adler

Our standards: Principles of Trust for Thomson Reuters.

Obtain licensing rightsopens a new tab

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Google has reached a preliminary settlement in the US Play Store lawsuit

September 6, 2023 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Buyers of Trump’s Truth Social get more time to complete the merger

September 6, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Oil prices jump after extending production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia

September 5, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

ORIGINAL REVIEW: Ava DuVernay’s gritty and brilliant drama exposes a gruesome frame of global intolerance

September 6, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Here is our last view of a satellite falling to its death (photo)

September 6, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Raiders’ Chandler Jones will not practice Wednesday after tearing up the team in social media posts

September 6, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Google Pixel 8 price could be much higher

September 6, 2023 Len Houle