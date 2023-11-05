November 5, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Protesters gather outside the home of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu as anger grows

Protesters gather outside the home of Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu as anger grows

Frank Tomlinson November 5, 2023 2 min read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli police blocked protesters outside the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday amid widespread anger over failures that led to last month’s deadly attack by Hamas militants on towns across the Gaza Strip.

Hundreds waved blue and white Israeli flags and chanted, “Imprisoned now!” They stormed police barriers around Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem.

The protest, which coincided with an opinion poll showing that more than three-quarters of Israelis believe Netanyahu should resign, highlights growing popular anger toward their political and security leaders.

Netanyahu has yet to accept personal responsibility for the failures that allowed the surprise attack that saw hundreds of Hamas gunmen storm southern Israel on October 7, killing more than 1,400 people and taking at least 240 hostage.

As the initial shock wore off, public anger grew, with many families of hostages being held in Gaza sharply criticizing the government’s response and demanding that their relatives be returned to their homes.

In Tel Aviv, thousands demonstrated, waving flags and carrying pictures of some of the prisoners in Gaza and banners bearing slogans such as “Release the hostages now at any cost,” while crowds chanted, “Send them home now.”

[1/3]Protesters gather against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu near his residence, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas continues, in Jerusalem, November 4, 2023. Photograph: Ammar Awad – Reuters. Obtaining licensing rights

Ofri Bibas Levy, whose brother, four-year-old son Ariel, and 10-month-old son Kfir were detained by Hamas, told Reuters she had come to show support for her family.

See also  'Feels like summer': Warm winter breaks temperature records in Europe

“We don’t know where they are, we don’t know what condition they are being held in. I don’t know if Kfir is getting food, I don’t know if Ariel is getting enough to eat. He is so small.” “My darling,” said Pippas Levy.

Since the attack, Israel has launched an intense air and ground assault on Gaza, killing more than 9,000 people, health authorities in the Hamas-run territory say, and turning large areas of the Strip into rubble.

Even before the war, Netanyahu was a divisive figure, fighting corruption charges, which he denies, and pushing a plan to limit the powers of the judiciary, drawing hundreds of thousands into the streets to protest.

A poll conducted by Israeli TV Channel 13 on Saturday showed that 76% of Israelis believe that Netanyahu, who is now serving a record sixth term as prime minister, should resign, while 64% said the country should hold elections directly after the war.

When asked who was most responsible for the attack, 44% of Israelis blamed Netanyahu, while 33% blamed the Chief of Staff and senior Israeli army officials, and 5% blamed the Defense Minister, according to the poll.

Emily Rose reports. Edited by Ross Russell and Emilia Sithole-Matarise

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Obtaining licensing rightsopens a new tab

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The war between Israel and Hamas, the Gaza crisis, Blinken’s visit to the Middle East

November 4, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

The Nepal earthquake has claimed the lives of at least 128 people, and the toll may rise, officials said

November 4, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

CNN’s Kate Bolduan pulls back the receipts and exposes Republican Rep. Ralph Norman’s central bank hypocrisy in Congress

November 4, 2023 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Andy Cohen Cast in ‘Beef’ With Bravo Star Amid Late Night Show Taping – BravoCon – Deadline

November 5, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

HAARP experiments could cause artificial aurora over Alaska this weekend

November 5, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Alabama overshadows LSU, and Washington overshadows USC

November 5, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

The M3 Pro chip is barely faster than the M2 Pro chip in an unverified benchmark result

November 5, 2023 Len Houle