Ukrainian missiles hit a shipyard in Crimea and damaged a Russian ship on Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that 15 Ukrainian cruise missiles were fired at the Zaliv shipyard in the city of Kerch in eastern Crimea, the Associated Press reported. The Defense Ministry said its forces shot down 13 missiles, but others hit the shipyard, damaging one of its ships.

Russia did not say which ship was damaged or the extent of the damage caused by the strikes, but Ukrainian Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed the strike in a post on cable He noted that one of Russia’s “most modern ships” was at the shipyard at the time of the strike.

“In the meantime, we await official confirmation of the results again; I would like to thank the pilots of the Air Force’s tactical aviation for successful missile strikes on the infrastructure of the Zaliv Shipyard in Kerch, where one of the newest ships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, Caliber, is located. “It was a cruise missile carrier stationed,” Oleschuk said.

Russia illegally annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, and recently became a target in the 21-month-old war with Ukraine. Ukraine has launched a series of attacks targeting Crimea in recent weeks as part of its counter-offensive against Russia.

The Associated Press contributed.