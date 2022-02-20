Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid-19

The palace said the 95-year-old Queen – who is celebrating her 70th birthday on the throne – is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, but expects to continue light duties in Windsor over the next week.

“She will continue to receive medical care and will follow all appropriate guidelines,” she added.

A royal source said on Sunday that the Queen is not the only person in her circle to have tested positive for Covid-19.

“A number of cases have been diagnosed in the Windsor Castle team,” the source told CNN, without specifying who else had tested positive for the virus.

The Queen’s health has come under close scrutiny since late last year when she withdrew from public events on the advice of doctors to rest after a night in hospital for an unknown reason. The new concern has resurfaced in the past few days as several family members have self-isolated after testing positive for the virus.

A royal source confirmed at the time that the Queen had “recently” met her eldest son, but the source did not say when exactly this interaction took place.

The Prince of Wales previously contracted the coronavirus in March 2020, with countries around the world first feeling the effects of the pandemic. Charles said at the time he first caught it that he was only lucky to have mild symptoms, adding that he “got away with it very mildly”.

Prince William Also tested positive For Covid-19 in 2020, although his infection was not revealed until months later.

The Queen’s diagnosis comes days after she completed her first personal engagement since returning to Windsor from Sandringham, where she marked the The seventieth anniversary of her accession to the throne and the death of her father, King George VI.

On Wednesday, the King held a meeting with the outgoing Secretary of Defense Services, Admiral James MacLeod, and his successor, Major General Eldon Millar, during which she appeared in good spirits.

Upon her return to Windsor, a royal source told CNN that the Queen was resuming her usual duties from audiences, credentials and private council meetings.

She has made plans to appear at a number of major engagements next month: a diplomatic reception at Windsor Castle on 2 March, the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on 14 March; Thanksgiving was served to Prince Philip at the same venue on March 29.

While everyone is still a few weeks away, the Queen’s positive Covid-19 test could put her presence in doubt.

On Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wished the Queen a “speedy recovery” in a tweet on Twitter.

“I am sure I speak for everyone wishing Her Majesty the Queen a speedy recovery from Covid and a speedy return to vibrant good health,” Johnson, who contracted Covid-19 himself in March 2020, wrote at the height of the first wave. In the UK, spend three nights in the intensive care unit.