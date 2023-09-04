Rams Cooper Cobb sees a hamstring injury specialist

ESPN News Services3 minutes to read

Los Angeles Rams star receiver Cooper Cobb was in Minnesota on Monday to see a specialist in hopes of getting to the root of his hamstring problems, coach Sean McVay said.

The visit comes after Cope suffered a setback after recovering from a hamstring injury last week.

McVay said Kupp remains on the job every day, adding that he should have more clarity on Kupp’s availability for the first week on Wednesday. The Rams open their season on Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks.

“I think you come forward, you have to be able to deal with the situation and the players we have, and if he’s able to go then that’s great for us, and if not then that’s who we were.” “Work,” McVeigh said.

“I think the most important thing is when he’s ready to hit the field, whether it’s this week, week two, whatever, as long as he’s able to get back to performing, he feels like the Cooper that we all know and love and he has some clarity about it.” What’s really going on? I think that would be a really good situation for us.”

Cope, 30, was injured for the first time during camp training on August 1 and missed all three pre-season games.

McVay said Cobb’s absence “forced growth and development” for the rest of the Rams’ receivers, including Van Jefferson and Toto Atwell.

“Here’s what I’ll say: I know how much Cooper wants to be available and he wants to be available for his team mates, so I feel for him first. The second thing we won’t do is get caught up in things that are out of our control,” McVay said. I do not do that”.

Cobb played nine games in 2022 before suffering a season-ending ankle injury, but led the NFL in receptions (145), yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16) in 2021.

Reuters contributed to this report.