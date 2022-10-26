Rishi Sunak, New UK Prime Minister, Delays Economic Plan

The government is already planning to spend tens of billions of pounds to protect homes and businesses from rising energy costs. Inflation erodes the value of past spending commitments, which the government is under pressure to increase. Public sector workers are demanding higher wages, with many sectors contemplating a strike. The NHS is overburdened and struggling to reduce the backlog of cases. And the Schools warn of dwindling financial reserves.

Tony Dunker, President of the Confederation of British Industry. Tuesday warned of the danger of a ‘death loop’ In the British economy, it is reminiscent of the era of austerity that followed the 2008 financial crisis, when government spending cuts slashed productivity and economic growth.

“If there are tax increases and spending cuts, and there is nothing about growth, the country could end up in a similar cycle of agony where all you have to do is keep coming back every year to find more tax increases and more spending cuts because you have no growth “. Mr Dunker told the BBC.

One consequence of delaying the fiscal plan is that it will now come after the Bank of England’s next policy meeting, scheduled for November 3.

The earlier date would have allowed central bank officials to assess government policies and then determine how high interest rates should be to curb inflation. This was important when there was concern that Mrs. Truss’ tax cuts would lead to this In addition to inflationary pressures in Britainpulling fiscal policy in the opposite direction of monetary policy, and Forcing the central bank to raise interest rates sharply.

But analysts expect Mr. Sunak to take a more cautious approach to fiscal policy, and traders have lowered their expectations on how much higher interest rates are needed.

“Renewed coordination between monetary and fiscal policy should ultimately help reduce inflationary pressures,” Paul Hollingsworth, economist at BNP Paribas, wrote in a note. Analysts at the French bank expect interest rates to peak at 4.5 percent early next year, down from a recent forecast of 5 percent. The central bank set interest rates at 2.25 percent.

But there is a caveat: the “simultaneous” tightening of fiscal and monetary policy “threatens a prolonged period of economic stagnation,” Mr. Hollingsworth added.