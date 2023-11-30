November 30, 2023

Russian General Vladimir Zavadsky is blown up on a mine in Ukraine

Frank Tomlinson November 30, 2023 2 min read

A Russian general was killed by a landmine in Ukraine, one of the highest-ranking military officers to be eliminated in the war. Major General Vladimir Zavadsky died on Tuesday, according to Reuters advertisement He is an alumnus of his alma mater, Moscow Higher Combined Arms Command School.

Zavadsky, deputy commander of the Army’s 14th Corps, was not killed in combat, but is believed to have been killed by a landmine planted by a fellow Russian unit to target Ukrainian reconnaissance groups.

“The investigation is examining the possibility of the explosion of a mine that had previously been installed by a neighboring unit to fight the enemy [sabotage and reconnaissance unit]”, well-connected Telegram channel VChK-OGPU He wrote, citing an unnamed source. The channel said: “An attempt is also being made to attribute the death of General Zavadsky to artillery shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces.”

The circumstances of Zavadsky’s death were not mentioned in the school’s statement, although some commentators expressed bewilderment at the idea that he was killed on a battlefield in Ukraine.

“The death of such a high-ranking officer is undoubtedly a huge loss to the army and the nation as a whole,” one woman wrote.

Many pro-war Russian media called Zavadsky’s “tragic death”, which they said also occurred when he fell on a mine. The Russian Defense Ministry has not yet commented on the death of Zavadsky, who would be at least the seventh Russian general confirmed killed in the war.

