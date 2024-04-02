Scottish hate crime law comes into effect as critics warn it will stifle speech

A sweeping law targeting hate speech came into force in Scotland on Monday, promising protection from threats and abuse but sparking criticism that it could have a chilling effect on freedom of expression.

The law, passed by the Scottish Parliament in 2021, expands protections for marginalized groups Creates a new charge “Inciting hatred,” which makes it a criminal offense to communicate or act in a way that “a reasonable person would consider threatening, abusive or insulting.”

Conviction can result in a fine and a prison sentence of up to seven years.

Protected categories as defined in the law include age, disability, religion, sexual orientation and transgender identity. Racial hatred has been removed because it is already covered in a law dating back to 1986. The new law also does not include women among protected groups; A government taskforce recommended tackling misogyny in separate legislation.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who has been criticized for her comments on gender identity, said the law was “widely open to abuse by activists” and objected to its omission of women.