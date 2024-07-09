Since the controversial plan was abandoned, appeals by settlers in Rwanda have been mixed.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at Downing Street in London on July 9, 2024. Chris J Ratliff / Reuters

Three migrants who appealed their deportation to Rwanda in British courts concluded their case on Tuesday July 9, with new Prime Minister Keir Starmer abandoning the controversial plan.

The asylum seekers’ appeals will be heard at the High Court in London from Tuesday. But the trial, initially scheduled for at least four days, lasted only an hour. Home Office lawyer James Eady said the appeals “Complete Solution”.

Demands of immigrants “Will be examined in a manner consistent with the new government’s new asylum policy”, he added. However, this principle “No plans to evacuate to Rwanda”.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who became prime minister on Friday after Labor’s victory in the parliamentary election, confirmed the next day that the Conservatives’ plan to deport illegal immigrants to Rwanda on English shores had been scrapped. There is a plan “Dead and Buried”He made the announcement on Saturday during a press conference.

A “gadget” project

Keir Starmer called again “gadget” The scheme was announced two years ago by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson and implemented by Rishi Sunak. The Conservative government wanted to start deporting migrants in the first half of July, despite the controversy caused by the policy.

In the fall of 2023, the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom ruled that these expulsions were illegal under international law, ruling that Rwanda could not be considered a safe country for asylum seekers.

On Monday, Rwanda announced “take note” The new British government decided to give up Joint Agreement on Migration and Economic Development. As part of the deal, the United Kingdom has already paid about £240 million (€284 million) to Rwanda.

“Reimbursement was never part of the contract”

“This money will be used only if they are available [les migrants] are coming If not, we can return it.”, Rwandan President Paul Kagame promised in January, in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. But the Rwandan government later clarified that it was not “No Obligation” to do

On Tuesday, the Rwandan government finally announced that it had not offered a deal to withdraw the funds. “The contract we signed did not mention refunding the money. Let me be clear, refunds were never part of the deal.Deputy Government Spokesperson Alain Muguralinda said on state television on the English coast.

He said the United Kingdom had contacted Rwanda and requested a partnership “Deep Discussions”. “The agreement was submitted to the courts and was amended even after the decisions of the courts”He declared. “It was presented in Parliament and eventually became an agreement between the two countries. A contract provides an exit clause. »

