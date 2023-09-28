Actor Michael Gambon, best known for playing Dumbledore in the ‘Harry Potter’ films, has died.

Actor Michael Combs at the world premiere of ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2’ at Trafalgar Square in central London on July 7, 2011. Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Irish-British actor Michael Gambon played Dumbledore Harry PotterHe died at the age of 82, his family announced on Thursday, September 28.

In his fifty-year career, he has won five BAFTAs and played the headmaster of a wizarding school in Harry Potter. “A loving husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside following a bout of pneumonia”According to a press release from his family.

For the British public, he also played Commissioner Maigret in the series which aired on the ITV channel. Michael Combon appeared on stage in a production of Othello in Dublin in 1962.

The actor was knighted in 1998 for his contributions to the entertainment industry. And he lent his name to a corner on the car show “Top Gear,” which he negotiated in spectacular fashion, narrowly missing out on an accident.

Former host of the show, Jeremy Clarkson, Greeted on social network X (formerly Twitter). One Man “Very funny” And one “The Unexpected Guest”.