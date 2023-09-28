First hearing in Biden impeachment trial

The investigation has no chance of success, but could become a headache for the White House ahead of the 2024 presidential election, for which Joe Biden is a candidate.

Republicans against Joe Biden on Thursday, September 28, because of his son’s controversial affairs, were considered completely baseless by Democrats. Conservatives, who have held a majority in the House of Representatives since January, blame the Democratic leader. “lie” To the American people about Hunter Biden’s businesses. The investigation has no chance of success, but could become a headache for the White House ahead of the 2024 presidential election, for which Joe Biden is a candidate.

James Comer, chairman of the House Investigative Committee, promised he had found out “Abundant evidence demonstrates that President Joe Biden abused his public office to finance his family.” “In light of all these elements, Congress has a duty to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden’s corruption.”, he reasoned in a press release. The first parliamentary hearing of the inquiry is scheduled for 10:00 am (2:00 pm GMT). “Big Trash”White House spokesman Ian Sams accused Republicans of orchestrating the investigation to distract from the country’s ongoing budget crisis.

Hunter Biden preferred a right-wing target

The president’s youngest son, 53-year-old former businessman Hunter Biden, has become a prime target of the right. Elected officials have criticized him for making questionable deals, particularly in Ukraine and China, and while Joe Biden was Barack Obama’s vice president (2009-2017), he took advantage of his father’s name and networks.

The US Constitution provides that the President can be impeached “Sedition, corruption or other high crimes and misdemeanors”. The process takes place in two stages. After conducting its investigation, the House of Representatives voted by a simple majority on the articles of impeachment detailing the facts alleged against the President: what is called “impeachment” in English. If impeached, the Senate, the upper house of Congress, impeaches the President. And then he will most likely be acquitted, and Joe Biden’s party has a majority in this chamber.

The 80-year-old president has always publicly supported his son, who has a history of drug addiction and has had run-ins with the law, charged with illegal gun possession. “I wake up everyday (…) without focusing on impeachment. I have a job. I have to deal with issues that affect the American people every day.He announced in September.

Trumpist factions of the Republican Party have been calling for impeachment proceedings for months. This meant that Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy had to make several compromises to gain access to Perch in January.

Never in American history has a president been impeached. Three have been impeached: Andrew Johnson in 1868, Bill Clinton in 1998, and Donald Trump in 2019 and 2021. But all were eventually released. Richard Nixon wanted to resign in 1974 to avoid some congressional impeachment because of the Watergate scandal.