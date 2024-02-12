February 13, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Solar eclipse on Mars! Perseverance rover sees Mars' moon crossing the sun (video)

Solar eclipse on Mars! Perseverance rover sees Mars' moon crossing the sun (video)

Cheryl Riley February 12, 2024 3 min read

Fear passed in front of the sun last week, and a NASA rover watched it fly by.

Mars' moon Phobos, whose name means “fear” in ancient Greek, was captured on camera by NASA's Perseverance rover on February 8. The potato-shaped moon was visible in front of the sun from Percy's current location in Jezero Crater.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover discovers the Ingenuity helicopter in its final resting place

February 12, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

First look at asteroid hints it's part of a lost ocean world: ScienceAlert

February 12, 2024 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

How to watch SpaceX launch its Intuitive Machines IM-1 lunar lander on February 14 live online

February 11, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Bob Edwards, veteran NPR anchor and longtime Morning Edition host, dies at 76

February 12, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Solar eclipse on Mars! Perseverance rover sees Mars' moon crossing the sun (video)

February 12, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Africa Cup of Nations: Football fans in Ivory Coast flock to watch the victory parade in Abidjan

February 12, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

Lost F-Zero games recreated by fans are now playable

February 12, 2024 Len Houle