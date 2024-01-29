Event details


SpaceX Falcon 9 CRS NG-20

January 30, 2024 at 12:07 pm

Space Launch Complex 40 • Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Watch the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from one of the two locations.
The launch screening is included with admission and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Banana Creek Launch View Area

  • About 6.2 miles/10 kilometers from the launch pad
  • Included with valid admission
  • The viewing area opens at 9:30 a.m
  • Accessible via Kennedy Space Center bus tour on a first-come, first-served basis
  • Video, audio and commentary communication available

Atlantis North Park

It is located on the left when approaching the Space Shuttle Atlantis®

  • Watch for the missile once you clear the tree line
  • About 6.8 miles / 10.8 kilometers from the launch pad
  • The viewing area opens at 10:30 AM
  • Included with admission to the visitor complex
  • Audio and video launch, commentary and communication are available

Northrop Grumman Cygnus spacecraft

January 29, 2024 | SpaceX Falcon 9 CRS NG-20

Task details:

  • Launch provider: SpaceX
  • Missile type: Falcon 9 | Block 5
  • launcher: Space Launch Complex 40
  • Payload: NG-20 Cygnus spacecraft
  • a description: NASA's International Space Station resupply mission
  • Supporter(s): Landing Zone 1 • Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Northrop Grumman's 20th Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station will deliver scientific research, crew supplies and instrumentation to NASA's orbiting laboratory.