Event details
SpaceX Falcon 9 CRS NG-20
January 30, 2024 at 12:07 pm
Space Launch Complex 40 • Cape Canaveral Space Force Station
Launch Width:
Watch the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from one of the two locations.
The launch screening is included with admission and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Launch watch
Banana Creek Launch View Area
- About 6.2 miles/10 kilometers from the launch pad
- Included with valid admission
- The viewing area opens at 9:30 a.m
- Accessible via Kennedy Space Center bus tour on a first-come, first-served basis
- Video, audio and commentary communication available
Atlantis North Park
It is located on the left when approaching the Space Shuttle Atlantis®
- Watch for the missile once you clear the tree line
- About 6.8 miles / 10.8 kilometers from the launch pad
- The viewing area opens at 10:30 AM
- Included with admission to the visitor complex
- Audio and video launch, commentary and communication are available
January 29, 2024 | SpaceX Falcon 9 CRS NG-20
Task details:
- Launch provider: SpaceX
- Missile type: Falcon 9 | Block 5
- launcher: Space Launch Complex 40
- Payload: NG-20 Cygnus spacecraft
- a description: NASA's International Space Station resupply mission
- Supporter(s): Landing Zone 1 • Cape Canaveral Space Force Station
Northrop Grumman's 20th Commercial Resupply Services mission to the International Space Station will deliver scientific research, crew supplies and instrumentation to NASA's orbiting laboratory.
