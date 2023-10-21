October 21, 2023

SpaceX is launching Starlink satellites on the 75th orbital mission of 2023

Cheryl Riley October 21, 2023 2 min read

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched 21 Starlink internet satellites into orbit from California early Saturday morning (October 21).

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Saturday at 4:23 a.m. EDT (0823 GMT; 1:23 a.m. local time in California).

