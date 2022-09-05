September 5, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 51 Starlink internet satellites and the Sherpa-LTC2 space tug from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Sept. 4, 2022.

SpaceX launches 51 Starlink satellites and a space locomotive into orbit

Cheryl Riley September 5, 2022 2 min read

SpaceX sent a space tug aloft with another large group of its Starlink internet satellites on Sunday night (September 4) — and a ship-board rocket landed at sea, too.

a SpaceX A Falcon 9 rocket blasted off Sunday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on the east coast of Florida with 51 rockets on board. starlink Internet satellites into orbit.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Why does NASA not rush to launch the Artemis moon rocket?

September 4, 2022 Cheryl Riley
6 min read

Pure launch Artemis 1

September 4, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Hydrogen leak delays Artemis lunar launch by several weeks

September 4, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Lee Yu Mi and Coleman Domingo win the 2022 Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series – The Hollywood Reporter

September 5, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

SpaceX launches 51 Starlink satellites and a space locomotive into orbit

September 5, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The USA-Venezuela match at AmeriCop was postponed after it rained in the gym

September 5, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

AMD and NVIDIA GPU prices in free fall

September 5, 2022 Len Houle