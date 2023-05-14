May 14, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

SpaceX launches 56 new Starlink satellites into orbit and land rockets into the sea

Cheryl Riley May 14, 2023 2 min read

SpaceX launched a new batch of its Starlink broadband satellites into orbit early Sunday morning (May 14) and landed a rocket in the sea in the company’s latest successful mission.

A Falcon 9 rocket topped with 56 Starlink spacecraft lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida Sunday at 1:03 a.m. EDT (0503 GMT).

Related: Starlink Satellite Train: How to see in the night sky

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 51 of the company’s Starlink internet satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on May 10, 2023. (Image credit: SpaceX via Twitter)

The first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket returned to Earth 8.5 minutes after liftoff, landing aboard the SpaceX drone, Just Read the Instructions, which was stationed in the Atlantic Ocean. It will mark the 11th launch and landing of this particular booster, according to the SpaceX mission description.

See also  Success! Stunning NASA Dart images confirm changing orbit of the target asteroid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Does home insurance cover meteorite damage? That’s what the experts say.

May 14, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

‘A little scary’: New shark species with bright white eyes

May 13, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Astronomers see the largest explosion in space to date

May 13, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Michael J. Fox says watching Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood partially inspired him to retire

May 14, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

SpaceX launches 56 new Starlink satellites into orbit and land rockets into the sea

May 14, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Suns coach Monty Williams after semi-final exit, according to sources: What went wrong in Phoenix?

May 14, 2023 Joy Love
1 min read

Exchanging your Ferrari V8 for your Subaru Rally Car is one way to repair the head gaskets

May 14, 2023 Len Houle