February 22, 2022

SpaceX launches a new Starlink fleet and land-based missile today. Here's how to watch live

Cheryl Riley February 21, 2022 3 min read

SpaceX It will launch more than forty satellites and land the return rocket today (February 21) and you can watch the action live.

two stages Falcon 9 Rocket topped with 46 from SpaceX starlink The broadband spacecraft is scheduled to take off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Sunday at 9:44 a.m. EDT (1444 GMT). You can watch it live here on Space.com, courtesy of SpaceX, or directly through the company. SpaceX’s webcast will begin about 15 minutes before launch.

