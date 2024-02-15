SpaceX launches intuitive machines Nova-C Moon Lander

At 1:05 a.m. ET, the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the lander blasted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, sending the lander on a direct path toward the Moon. Intuitive Machines reported less than an hour later that the spacecraft separated from the rocket's second stage and successfully powered itself up. The spacecraft can keep itself pointed in the right direction, its solar panels are generating power and it is in radio communication with the Intuitive Machines mission control center in Houston, the company said later Thursday morning.

“We are fully aware of the enormous challenges that lie ahead,” Mr. Altimus said in a statement. “Yet, in confronting these challenges head-on, we recognize the magnitude of the opportunity before us: quietly returning the United States to the surface of the Moon for the first time in 52 years.”

Intuitive Machines calls the spacecraft design Nova-C. It is a hexagonal cylinder with six landing legs, about 14 feet long and 5 feet wide. Intuitive Machines points out that the lander's body is roughly the size of an old British police phone booth, like the TARDIS in the sci-fi TV show Doctor Who.

At launch, with a full payload of propellant, the lander weighed about 4,200 pounds.

This particular spacecraft was named Odysseus after a competition among Intuitive Machines employees. Mario Romero, the engineer who proposed the name, said the journeys of the hero of the “Odyssey,” the ancient Greek epic poem, provided an apt metaphor for the lunar mission.

“This journey is taking much longer due to the many challenges, setbacks and delays,” Mr. Romero said at Intuitive Machine's mission press kit. “Travelling the dark, frightening sea tests his mettle again and again, but in the end, Odysseus proves his worth and makes the landing back home 10 years later.”