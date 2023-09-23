September 24, 2023

SpaceX’s 17th mission rocket will launch tonight

Cheryl Riley September 23, 2023 1 min read

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch for the 17th time tonight (September 23).

The Falcon 9 rocket, carrying 22 of the company’s Starlink internet satellites, is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida tonight at 9:07pm ET (0107 GMT on September 24).

