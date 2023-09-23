SpaceX’s 17th mission rocket will launch tonight

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch for the 17th time tonight (September 23).

The Falcon 9 rocket, carrying 22 of the company’s Starlink internet satellites, is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida tonight at 9:07pm ET (0107 GMT on September 24).

You can watch the event via SpaceX’s X (formerly Twitter) account. Coverage is expected to begin approximately five minutes before takeoff.

Related: Starlink Space Train: How to See and Track It in the Night Sky

This will be the 17th takeoff and landing of the Falcon 9 first stage, according to the A.D SpaceX mission description. This would tie the company’s reuse record, which was set just four days earlier by a different Falcon 9 rocket on another Starlink launch.

Meanwhile, the 22 Starlink satellites from the Falcon 9 rocket’s upper stage are scheduled to deploy tonight about 65 minutes after launch.

Starlink is SpaceX’s massive Internet constellation, which provides service to customers around the world.

Starlink currently consists of More than 4,750 operational satellitesThis number will continue to grow in the future. SpaceX has received approval to launch 12,000 broadband vehicles and has applied for approval to launch another 30,000 on top of that.