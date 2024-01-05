'Speed ​​Racer' Actor Christian Oliver and His Daughters Killed in Plane Crash – Deadline

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Christian Oliver (real name Christian Klebser), who starred in films including Fast racer And Valkyrie Among others, he was killed on Thursday along with his two young daughters when their small plane crashed into the sea off an island in the Caribbean Sea. The plane's owner and pilot, Robert Sachs, also died in the accident. Oliver was 51 years old.

According to authorities, the single-engine plane took off from F. Mitchell Airport on Bequia, a small island and part of the Caribbean nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, on Thursday afternoon and was headed to nearby St. Lucia when it crashed.

Among the dead were Oliver's daughters, Madita Klepser, 10, and Annick Klepser, 12.

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said in a statement provided to the media: “Shortly after take-off, the aircraft encountered difficulties and its nose fell into the ocean.” She added, “Fishermen and divers from Paget Farm headed to the scene with their boats to provide assistance.” All four bodies were recovered.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. According to local reports, the pilot radioed the tower shortly after takeoff and informed it that he was experiencing a problem and was turning back. This was the last communication from the plane.

The German-born Oliver worked with Steven Soderbergh on The good German Opposite Cate Blanchett and George Clooney, with Bryan Singer and Tom Cruise Valkyrie The Wachowski's 2008 Fast racer. He also starred as a detective in the popular German action series Alarm for Cobra 11 (RTL) for two years. His television credits also included Saved by the Bell: New layer. His most recent credit is the latest Indiana Jones film Indiana Jones and the Connection of Destiny. Oliver had just wrapped his latest film Keep your peace forever, Co-starring Bai Ling, it is directed by Nick Leone, and will film its final scenes on December 20.

Leon posted a photo of the final day of the film and praised Oliver with the caption: “We talked about making a movie together for years and we finally did it! Thank you for being a great colleague, actor and friend.”