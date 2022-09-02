September 2, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Starbucks appoints Laxman Narasimhan as its new CEO

Starbucks appoints Laxman Narasimhan as its new CEO

Cheryl Riley September 2, 2022 2 min read

Narasimhan will become the new CEO of Starbucks on October 1. He will officially start his position in April and will then join the company’s board of directors as well.

Reckitt Benckiser Group, where Narasimhan most recently served as CEO, has announced Earlier on Thursday he was stepping down.

Narasimhan takes over at a pivotal moment for Starbucks.

In the United States, the company is trying to Fend off the wave of guilds in the United States of America. Meanwhile, Covid-19 restrictions have been strict Damage to the company’s business in Chinawhich is an important market.

In the six months before Narasimhan officially takes office, he’ll spend time with Schultz and other company leaders, employees and customers and learn about Schultz’s recent reinvention plan, who said the company needs an overhaul.

“The Starbucks business is not set up the way it is built today to meet the evolving behaviors, needs, and expectations of our partners or customers,” Schultz Written in an open letter in July. “It is not designed for the future we aspire to for ourselves and the communities in which we serve.”
He wrote at the time that Schultz’s plan for change included a “dramatic improvement” of employee experience and a redesign of stores. The company has since made changes such as Some stores closed due to safety concerns.

In a statement Thursday, Narasimhan said he was “humbled” to join Starbucks “because innovation and investments in partner and customer experiences enable us to meet the changing demands we face today.”

Schultz said Thursday that Narasimhan is the right person for the job.

See also  Target misses profit after Walmart Beat hits, amid warnings

“He is a strategic and transformational leader with deep experience building strong consumer brands,” Schultz said. “He’s the leader we’ve been looking for.”

Narasimhan’s former company, Reckitt Benckiser, is the manufacturer of several hygiene and health brands in the UK, including Durex Condom, Lysol and Mucinex. He was appointed CEO of a multi-billion dollar company in 2019.

The British company said in a statement earlier Thursday that “Laxman decided for personal and family reasons to return to the United States and was contacted for the opportunity to be able to live there.”

Prior to joining Reckitt Benckiser, Narasimhan held several positions at PepsiCo (PEP)including the Chief Global Trade Officer. He was also a senior partner at McKinsey, focusing on consumer and retail.

Melody Hobson, Independent Chairman of the Starbucks Board of Directors, called Narasimhan an “inspiring leader,” adding that his “deep work experience in leading strategic transformations in global consumer-oriented businesses makes him the perfect choice.”

News of Narasimhan’s appointment comes ahead of Starbucks’ annual investor day on September 13.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Crypto sues a woman after she accidentally sent $7.1 million

September 1, 2022 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

Chinese Export Restrictions on Nvidia and AMD Hit Chip Shares | daily business investor

September 1, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Stocks drop sharply, Caixin PMI data in China

September 1, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

New Impact Tag Team Champions!

September 2, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

The Artemis I Launch team is ready for another “trial” on Saturday

September 2, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

College Football Top 25 Scores, Highlights, Matches of the Day: Oklahoma State, Pete Earn Tough First Week Win

September 2, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Lenovo announces consumer AR glasses that can connect iPhones

September 2, 2022 Len Houle