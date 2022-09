Starbucks appoints Laxman Narasimhan as its new CEO

Narasimhan will become the new CEO of Starbucks on October 1. He will officially start his position in April and will then join the company’s board of directors as well.

Reckitt Benckiser Group, where Narasimhan most recently served as CEO, has announced Earlier on Thursday he was stepping down.

Narasimhan takes over at a pivotal moment for Starbucks.

In the six months before Narasimhan officially takes office, he’ll spend time with Schultz and other company leaders, employees and customers and learn about Schultz’s recent reinvention plan, who said the company needs an overhaul.

“The Starbucks business is not set up the way it is built today to meet the evolving behaviors, needs, and expectations of our partners or customers,” Schultz Written in an open letter in July. “It is not designed for the future we aspire to for ourselves and the communities in which we serve.”

He wrote at the time that Schultz’s plan for change included a “dramatic improvement” of employee experience and a redesign of stores. The company has since made changes such as Some stores closed due to safety concerns

In a statement Thursday, Narasimhan said he was “humbled” to join Starbucks “because innovation and investments in partner and customer experiences enable us to meet the changing demands we face today.”

Schultz said Thursday that Narasimhan is the right person for the job.

“He is a strategic and transformational leader with deep experience building strong consumer brands,” Schultz said. “He’s the leader we’ve been looking for.”

Narasimhan’s former company, Reckitt Benckiser, is the manufacturer of several hygiene and health brands in the UK, including Durex Condom, Lysol and Mucinex. He was appointed CEO of a multi-billion dollar company in 2019.

The British company said in a statement earlier Thursday that “Laxman decided for personal and family reasons to return to the United States and was contacted for the opportunity to be able to live there.”

PepsiCo PEP Prior to joining Reckitt Benckiser, Narasimhan held several positions atincluding the Chief Global Trade Officer. He was also a senior partner at McKinsey, focusing on consumer and retail.

Melody Hobson, Independent Chairman of the Starbucks Board of Directors, called Narasimhan an “inspiring leader,” adding that his “deep work experience in leading strategic transformations in global consumer-oriented businesses makes him the perfect choice.”

News of Narasimhan’s appointment comes ahead of Starbucks’ annual investor day on September 13.