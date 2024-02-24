Steve Kerr, Warriors agree to two-year contract extension worth $35M per free agent – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

Steve Kerr isn't done yet.

He and the Warriors have agreed to a record two-year contract extension worth $35 million, his agents, Rick Smith and Dan Evelov of Priority Sports, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday night.

The new contract makes Kerr the highest-paid coach in NBA history.

As Wojnarowski pointed out, Gregg Popovich makes more money per year than Kerr, but he's not just the coach of the San Antonio Spurs. He is also president of basketball operations.

Kerr, who is in his 10th season with the Warriors, was in the final year of his contract before agreeing to a new extension.

The contract situations of Kerr and veteran guard Klay Thompson were the talk of the Warriors' season, but Golden State has now locked up its coach for at least the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons. This also happens to be the number of years Steph Curry has left on his contract as well.

Kerr surpassed the 500-win mark last week in the Warriors' final game before the NBA All-Star break, entering Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets with a score of 1-0. 501-264 regular season coaching record.

The Warriors' dynasty took shape after Kerr arrived in the Bay in 2014, where he immediately helped them win the 2015 NBA Finals for their first league title in 40 years. They went to the next four Finals, winning two more championships.

The Warriors returned to the NBA Finals in 2022, beating the Boston Celtics in six games for their fourth title in Kerr's first eight seasons as coach.

Now Kerr, who has a 99-41 playoff record, will try to guide the Warriors to at least one more championship with Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green at the core.

Kerr has always made it clear he wants to stay with the Warriors, and 10 days ago, he told the Rangers that he expects to remain Golden State's coach. On Friday, Warriors CEO Joe Lacob made that a reality.

