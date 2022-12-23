Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge update now live – adds custom game options, retro-themed filters, and more

publisher Dotimo And developer Gmaes tribute to her released New update for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revengewhich adds custom game options, retro-themed filters, and more.

Get the full patch notes below.

New features Play – A new arcade mode is here: Custom Game! Just like in reality Passage DEVICE: Customize your game experience with DIP switches: free play, old school super attacks, faster enemies, no more taunts, and much more! You can see the customization in the dedicated game lobbies. Achievement and unlock progress is disabled in custom games.

– In the character selection menu, the host can now set the maximum number of players in the lobby. graphics – Cool filters added: CRT (normal or curved) and VCR! Check them out in the list of options. repairs Play Fixed a rare crash in Arcade mode when changing difficulty. Cars can no longer deal critical damage when the player is considered armored (ex: charging a heavy swing). Fixed bosses are sometimes unable to reach a player who is positioned at the top or bottom of the stage. Fixed bosses are sometimes frozen after being hit by Raphael’s Super Flying attack. The player’s fixed points are not retained when switching characters after proceeding. Fixed April’s super attack sometimes appearing to revive KO’ed enemies. Fixed a KO player spawning near the transition point (ex: escalators in Crystal Palace Mall) sometimes preventing progression. Fixed the timer refreshing for special cases (ex: Infinite Ninja Power) upon KO or in a scene.

Connected Guest players can now rejoin the same hosted game.

Enter Fixed inputs are not properly evaluated when choosing between Backflip or Roundoff when turning.

lists Fixed a rare deadlock occurring in the world map if the user completes stage 8 after completing stage 10.

improvements Play Taunt now only fills the first Ninja Power bar. We no longer remove all accumulated Ninja Power bars upon KO on Chill difficulty. Making a throw now grants the player immunity. Added more feedback in the HUD when trying to perform a super attack without enough Ninja power. Several small animation tweaks have been made to all bosses, often to make the attacks easier to read. Fixed Dirtbag pit collision detection that was too wide and deep. Reduced the number of enemies spawned in Zurax Stampede and Stampede Frequency. Zorax also has slightly lower health when going up against multiple players. Now the Rat King does Pied Piper less frequently. The Super Shredder’s combat has been improved in several small ways for smoother pacing and has tweaked some damage values. His grip is now used more frequently and is more efficient. The problem, dude! Tyranny speed improvement and adjustment of some damage values. Mother Mouser has a new bite animation to differentiate a charging bite from an idle bite, to give players time to react. Clash of Mice Model 3 and Mama Mouser now act a little faster. Radical mode damage multiplier is now applied to all throws, Super Dive Attack and Charged Heavy Swing. Fixed players sometimes falling off screen more frequently when respawning, in specific locations.

Connected Added “Refresh” button to the lobby search menu. We’ve improved the way arcade points are calculated: we now score each player individually, even if they leave the game.

Location Some strings have been corrected or improved in Spanish, French and German.

lists The game will remember if the gameplay has been seen before, separately in the story and arcade modes as they differ. Improved prompting to reset your story and character progression. The pause menu in Arcade mode now displays the total playing time.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge Available now for PlayStation 5, Playstation 4And the Xbox OneAnd the convertsAnd the PC Through steam.

