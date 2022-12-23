Samsung Galaxy S23’s signature color has leaked ahead of launch

Reports indicate that Samsung will do so The Galaxy S23 series will be announced in the first week of February 2023. Ahead of the announcement, information about the design and specifications of the smartphone was leaked. Now, we have some exclusive information about autograph colors Galaxy S23and Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The distinctive colors of the Galaxy S23 series

the Galaxy S23 Ultra The signature color will be green, while the Galaxy S23 will come in light gold/rose gold. pink it will be Galaxy S23 + Signature color variant. Of course, the three smartphones will come in more color options, but the colors we mentioned will be their signature colors, which means that the company will feature them in its marketing and promotional materials.

Previous leaks revealed that the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 +, and Galaxy S23 Ultra phones will have a design language similar to the Galaxy S23. Galaxy S22 Ultra. This means that the phones will have individual rings for all the rear cameras. The phones will also have the latest and Stronger protection than Gorilla Glass And an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

All three phones are also rumored to have brighter 120Hz Super AMOLED displays, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor8GB/12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 4.0 storage, and The best ultrasonic fingerprint reader. samsung can also bring satellite connection To the Galaxy S23 series for emergencies, just like the iPhone 14 series.