Tensions simmer in Manhattan ahead of Trump’s questioning

07:03 AM, April 04, 2023

A judge presiding over Donald Trump’s trial in a Manhattan court on Tuesday afternoon denied a request from several media outlets to allow cameras to cover live court sessions, according to court documents.

“It would be a sad day for the public if a judge prevented Americans from seeing their own justice system in action, especially in a case where the significance of the outcome and the level of interest of the citizens is huge. The same basic reasons that justify cameras in almost all cases—sunlight is the best disinfectant; the public is entitled See every branch of his government in action – apply here,” Royal Oakes, the media attorney who argued before Judge iIo for keeping the cameras on during OJ Simpson’s trial, told Fox News Digital.

New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan said the court would allow a “limited number” of videographers, photographers and broadcast journalists to attend, but denied the request to allow live photo or video during the court session.

However, five photographers will be allowed to take pictures for several minutes before the hearing begins.

The notion that the camera will “create a circus-like atmosphere” is almost laughable. What about the unique and bewildering circumstances of a former president (who, by the way, is working again) being accused—isn’t that pretty much a foolproof circus? All the camera does is let Americans know what’s going on. It actually happens there, rather than having to rely on the notes of artists and reporters.”

In his ruling, Judge Merchan said he considered “all relevant factors”—which include whether camera coverage would “interfere with the fair administration of justice…with law enforcement activity, the defendant’s objections; and the limitations of the physical structure of the courtroom”—but The request was eventually rejected.

He believed that the court’s integrity outweighed the “enormous importance” of the case and the “unparalleled public interest” it had generated.

Merchan went on to confirm that the media will be allowed into the courtroom, but that electronic items such as cell phones will not be allowed.

“Unfortunately, judges have almost complete discretion to make a call on the cameras — we need to fix the system to create the assumption that the answer will be yes. If a judge can’t explain the refusal of the cameras, supporters should be able to immediately get appeals help to overturn an unjustified decision.” .