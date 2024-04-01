Tesla moves FSD from beta to supervised release with version 12.3.3 release: semantics or legitimate upgrade?

By Kevin Armstrong Finally, Tesla has removed the training wheels, well almost. After years of including the word “beta” every time full self-driving is mentioned, the company is now turning to FSD (supervision). Is it just a rename? Maybe, but there's no doubt that it's a significant upgrade over previous versions of FSD Beta, and it certainly requires more than just a numerical upgrade, but a complete name refresh. The importance of “supervision” The latest update came with a message to your inbox on the Tesla app, which was too anti-climatic for those waiting for the Cybertruck message. However, this software update may be as groundbreaking as the Cybertruck in the automotive sector. The move to FSD (supervision) recognizes the current state of Tesla's self-driving technology – it's incredibly advanced and offers significant safety improvements, but as before, still requires driver supervision. This change is a nod to the regulatory landscape and Tesla's cautious approach to self-driving, ensuring drivers remain engaged and responsible while using the system. Updated safety statistics tell the story Tesla's FSD technology has made commendable strides in enhancing vehicle safety, as evidenced by the latest statistics. With Autopilot engaged, Teslas log one accident per 5.39 million miles, which is in stark contrast to the national average of one accident per 670,000 miles. This puts Teslas on autopilot as About 8.04 times safer than the average American driver. Even without Autopilot, Tesla cars are about 1.49 times safer. These numbers confirm the significant safety benefits of Tesla's technology on the road, although it has not yet reached the ambitious “10 times safer” goal outlined in Tesla's Master Plan Part II. V12.4 represents another big jump in capabilities. Our limitations in training computing are greatly improved. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2024 The industry has taken note of Tesla's progress. Michael Dell's praise of FSD v12.3 as resembling human-like driving capabilities highlights the progress Tesla has made in improving its self-driving features. Elon Musk's response, teasing the launch of FSD v12.4, suggests that Tesla is on the verge of more breakthroughs. Musk's mention of overcoming computational limitations for AI training suggests that the pace of Tesla's development is set to accelerate, promising more advanced self-driving capabilities in the near future. See also Lawyers who dipped into Musk's pay packet are asking for $6 billion worth of Tesla stock Conclusion Tesla's update from FSD Beta to FSD (supervised) is more than just a semantic shift — it reflects the progress it has made in safety and self-driving technology. By emphasizing the supervised nature of the current FSD system, Tesla is navigating the complex balance between innovation, safety and regulatory compliance. With FSD v12.4 on the horizon, Tesla continues its path toward autonomous driving and a safer future on the roads. Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on the latest Tesla news, upcoming features, and software updates.

By Kevin Armstrong Tesla has set us up for a slower sales year, but how slow has it been on social media. No, I'm not talking about X, where 99% of Tesla news comes from, but about the social media platforms owned by a man Elon Musk once wanted to fight. Tesla ads ran on Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook and Instagram platforms. While Musk has talked about using more traditional advertising for over a year, Tesla has only sporadically appeared in a few digital avenues; Now, it appears to be a full campaign. Back to Meta and Zouk 2018 marked a significant moment in Tesla's history when Elon Musk, in a move reflecting his disdain for Facebook amid the Cambridge Analytica scandal, deleted the Facebook pages of Tesla and SpaceX, both of which had millions of followers. Six years later, Tesla restored its presence on Facebook and launched ad campaigns across Meta-owned platforms. BREAKING: Tesla has rejoined Facebook and is officially running paid advertising on the platform for the first time ever. Tesla originally removed its Facebook page 6 years ago. Facebook has more than 3 billion monthly active users, or approximately 37% of the world's population. pic.twitter.com/InaYLqUnM5 – Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) March 24, 2024 Musk is now paying Tesla money to a man Challenge to a cage match He once joked/threatened to drive by his house and fight him. There are two outcomes here: Meta is the dominant force in online advertising, and Musk is willing to do whatever it takes to advance Tesla's mission toward a sustainable future. See also 2008 again? Bank of America recently launched a test of zero down payment and zero lockout mortgages for minority communities. Embracing traditional advertising amid changes in the electric vehicle market Tesla's ads, including ads on Cars.com highlighting the Model Y, demonstrate the company's skill at leveraging Meta's sophisticated targeting capabilities to reach potential customers. Tesla's avoidance of traditional advertising was previously heralded as a visionary move, saving the company billions of dollars and contributing to its obscurity. However, the electric vehicle landscape has evolved, with early adopters now equipped with their chosen EVs, making it imperative for Tesla and its competitors to reach a wider audience. Tesla's advertising initiatives on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube reflect this strategic adjustment, aiming to attract the attention of potential buyers beyond its core fan base. Despite Elon Musk's historically critical view of advertising and its complex relationship to the social media advertising sphere, Tesla's foray into paid advertising represents a major development in the company's marketing strategy. This shift recognizes the need for diverse marketing approaches to sustain growth and expand market reach in the contemporary automotive landscape.