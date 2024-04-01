Tesla moves FSD from beta to supervised release with version 12.3.3 release: semantics or legitimate upgrade?

By Kevin Armstrong
Finally, Tesla has removed the training wheels, well almost. After years of including the word “beta” every time full self-driving is mentioned, the company is now turning to FSD (supervision). Is it just a rename? Maybe, but there's no doubt that it's a significant upgrade over previous versions of FSD Beta, and it certainly requires more than just a numerical upgrade, but a complete name refresh.
The importance of “supervision”
The latest update came with a message to your inbox on the Tesla app, which was too anti-climatic for those waiting for the Cybertruck message. However, this software update may be as groundbreaking as the Cybertruck in the automotive sector.
The move to FSD (supervision) recognizes the current state of Tesla's self-driving technology – it's incredibly advanced and offers significant safety improvements, but as before, still requires driver supervision. This change is a nod to the regulatory landscape and Tesla's cautious approach to self-driving, ensuring drivers remain engaged and responsible while using the system.
Updated safety statistics tell the story
Tesla's FSD technology has made commendable strides in enhancing vehicle safety, as evidenced by the latest statistics. With Autopilot engaged, Teslas log one accident per 5.39 million miles, which is in stark contrast to the national average of one accident per 670,000 miles. This puts Teslas on autopilot as About 8.04 times safer than the average American driver. Even without Autopilot, Tesla cars are about 1.49 times safer. These numbers confirm the significant safety benefits of Tesla's technology on the road, although it has not yet reached the ambitious “10 times safer” goal outlined in Tesla's Master Plan Part II.
V12.4 represents another big jump in capabilities.
Our limitations in training computing are greatly improved.
– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2024
The industry has taken note of Tesla's progress. Michael Dell's praise of FSD v12.3 as resembling human-like driving capabilities highlights the progress Tesla has made in improving its self-driving features. Elon Musk's response, teasing the launch of FSD v12.4, suggests that Tesla is on the verge of more breakthroughs. Musk's mention of overcoming computational limitations for AI training suggests that the pace of Tesla's development is set to accelerate, promising more advanced self-driving capabilities in the near future.
Conclusion
Tesla's update from FSD Beta to FSD (supervised) is more than just a semantic shift — it reflects the progress it has made in safety and self-driving technology. By emphasizing the supervised nature of the current FSD system, Tesla is navigating the complex balance between innovation, safety and regulatory compliance. With FSD v12.4 on the horizon, Tesla continues its path toward autonomous driving and a safer future on the roads.
Tesla has set us up for a slower sales year, but how slow has it been on social media. No, I'm not talking about X, where 99% of Tesla news comes from, but about the social media platforms owned by a man Elon Musk once wanted to fight.
Tesla ads ran on Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook and Instagram platforms. While Musk has talked about using more traditional advertising for over a year, Tesla has only sporadically appeared in a few digital avenues; Now, it appears to be a full campaign.
Back to Meta and Zouk
2018 marked a significant moment in Tesla's history when Elon Musk, in a move reflecting his disdain for Facebook amid the Cambridge Analytica scandal, deleted the Facebook pages of Tesla and SpaceX, both of which had millions of followers. Six years later, Tesla restored its presence on Facebook and launched ad campaigns across Meta-owned platforms.
BREAKING: Tesla has rejoined Facebook and is officially running paid advertising on the platform for the first time ever. Tesla originally removed its Facebook page 6 years ago.
Facebook has more than 3 billion monthly active users, or approximately 37% of the world's population. pic.twitter.com/InaYLqUnM5
– Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) March 24, 2024
Musk is now paying Tesla money to a man Challenge to a cage match He once joked/threatened to drive by his house and fight him. There are two outcomes here: Meta is the dominant force in online advertising, and Musk is willing to do whatever it takes to advance Tesla's mission toward a sustainable future.
Embracing traditional advertising amid changes in the electric vehicle market
Tesla's ads, including ads on Cars.com highlighting the Model Y, demonstrate the company's skill at leveraging Meta's sophisticated targeting capabilities to reach potential customers. Tesla's avoidance of traditional advertising was previously heralded as a visionary move, saving the company billions of dollars and contributing to its obscurity.
However, the electric vehicle landscape has evolved, with early adopters now equipped with their chosen EVs, making it imperative for Tesla and its competitors to reach a wider audience. Tesla's advertising initiatives on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube reflect this strategic adjustment, aiming to attract the attention of potential buyers beyond its core fan base.
Despite Elon Musk's historically critical view of advertising and its complex relationship to the social media advertising sphere, Tesla's foray into paid advertising represents a major development in the company's marketing strategy. This shift recognizes the need for diverse marketing approaches to sustain growth and expand market reach in the contemporary automotive landscape.
Tesla appears to be planning an ambitious project to build a private 5G network. This initiative would revolutionize connectivity for its vehicles and the Optimus robot, in addition to any other plans the company is likely to develop in the future.
Innovative job posting reveals big plans
Although now removed, A recent job posting for a Cellular Systems Integration Engineer was spotted on Tesla's career page, shedding light on the company's intentions. This role requires expertise to leverage Tesla car and Optimus robot connectivity, promising to push the boundaries of low latency and high data rates.
Tesla's journey from 3G to the expected 5G upgrade will bring highly reliable communications and high-speed data transfer, which is critical for over-the-air software updates, self-driving features, and real-time data analytics. These communications can be between one product and another, such as vehicles communicating with each other or with other products such as Optimus. However, the job posting also talks about the products being able to communicate with Tesla's internal 5G network. It is not clear whether the private network will be internal as in the Gigafactory, or a wider network in the world.
The strategic role of private fifth generation networks
By deploying its 5G network, Tesla aims to create a seamlessly connected environment in manufacturing facilities, research labs and outdoor spaces. This infrastructure not only enhances vehicular connectivity; It is also pivotal to the operational efficiency of the Optimus robot in various scenarios, including warehouse operations.
Tesla's entry into private 5G networks puts it in a prime position in the automotive and technology industries. This strategic step is in line with the global trend towards adopting fifth generation private networks, which promise to revolutionize industries with their reliability and speed. Tesla's efforts to develop a proprietary 5G protocol stack that integrates with any cellular infrastructure globally will set new industry standards.
With 5G, Tesla cars and Optimus robots will benefit from significantly lower latency, offering less than 5 milliseconds compared to 60-98 milliseconds for 4G networks. This technological advancement is expected to enhance the functionality and responsiveness of Tesla products, paving the way for advanced self-driving capabilities and efficient robotic operations.
Tesla's interest in developing a private 5G network is a logical step. By building an infrastructure that supports the fastest communication standards, Tesla is preparing its vehicles and laying the foundation for cutting-edge robotics applications. This endeavor reflects Tesla's ongoing commitment to innovation and its role in shaping the future of transportation and automation.
