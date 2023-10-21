Tesla says Cybertruck deliveries will finally begin on November 30

(Auto body) – You’ve entered Tesla’s Cybertruck Pre-production since July At the company’s factory in Texas, the first customer models will roll off the line soon once deliveries are confirmed to begin next month.

Tesla in a Statement sent to X Deliveries of the Cybertruck are scheduled to begin on November 30, it said on Wednesday. The first models will be delivered to customers directly at the Texas factory, which is located near Austin.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has previously hinted that production volumes may be low initially but will increase in 2024. On Wednesday, while outlining Tesla’s third-quarter financial results, he said the full-size electric truck would not provide significant positive cash flow for the company. Company for a minimum period of 12-18 months.

For the previous quarter, Tesla reported adjusted net income of $2.3 billion, down about 37% from a year ago. The sharp decline is due to Recent price cuts Tesla has achieved across the lineup.

A Tesla Semi loaded with Tesla vehicles, including a Cyber ​​Truck

the The Cybertruck was shown for the first time as a concept in 2019. Production was originally scheduled to begin in late 2021 but multiple delays put it behind schedule. This includes changes to the original specifications and the need to implement new technologies.

One of the new technologies is a battery cell with a greater energy density than what the company currently uses. It’s not clear whether the new cell will allow Tesla to offer greater range than the company has already announced. In revealing the 2019 Cybertruck concept, Tesla said the electric truck will offer battery options of more than 250 miles, 300 miles, and 500 miles.

Other specifications include a 19-foot length, allowing the truck to fit in most garages, as well as a range-topping powertrain It consists of four engines.

Tesla also announced a starting price of $39,900 during the 2019 reveal but that information was pulled from Tesla’s website in 2021, suggesting that the Cybertruck may have a different starting price once it starts accepting orders. Currently, interested buyers can reserve a place to build.