April 18, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Tesla will no longer include mobile phone connectors with every car

Tesla will no longer include mobile phone connectors with every car

Cheryl Riley April 17, 2022 3 min read

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that Tesla has stopped including its mobile phone connector with new car purchases, and will instead sell the accessory separately for the cheaper $200 price tag. Tweet thread. The mobile connector It comes with an adapter that allows drivers to charge their vehicles from a standard home outlet, with other adapters available for purchase separately.

Saturday evening, Twitter user Tweet embed Found that updated Tesla His support page Note that the cost of the portable connector is $400. Tesla previously included the mobile phone connector as a “come with car” accessory.

In response to the user’s reaction to the situation, Musk confirmed that the company will no longer include connectors with purchases. “Usage stats were pretty low, so it seemed like a waste,” Musk explained, adding that Tesla would “include more plug adapters with its portable connector set” in the future. It’s not clear which ones Tesla will start to include with the group.

Musk provided another update hours later, noting that “based on user feedback,” Tesla will drop the price of the mobile phone connector to $200. He also said Tesla would “make it easier” to order a mobile phone connector when buying a car, and encouraged customers to install a wall charger “well before” their car arrived.

See also  JPMorgan's Dimon warns Russia could lose $1 billion

The mobile phone connector is still listed at a cost of $400 on Tesla’s website, and you can’t buy one even if you wanted to – the mobile phone connector is not currently available. However, it’s unclear how long we ran out of stock, or whether supply chain shortages were contributing to Tesla’s decision. Tesla did not respond immediately the edgeRequest for Comment (Tesla disbanded its PR team in 2019 and doesn’t usually respond to media inquiries).

Reactions to Musk’s decision were mixed. Although a portable connector isn’t necessary, Tesla owners can charge their car from a wall charger installed in their home or at a charging station, Some drivers Say it’s convenient to have a mobile phone connector with them while traveling. The accessory can be useful at camping or when traveling in an area without charging stations, as it allows drivers to plug their vehicle into a standard 120-volt outlet.

Some drivers We also say portable connector servers as a much cheaper alternative to the expensive wall charger, While others They say they rarely use it at all. Connectors with a 120V or 240V adapter come standard with other electric vehicles, such as Nissan LeafAnd Ford Mustang Mach-EAnd Chevy Boltand all BMW EVs.

in 2020, apple I stopped including chargers with new iPhones, with Samsung And The Google follow suit. While it’s easy to see parallels between this situation and that of Tesla, it’s too early to tell if Tesla’s movement will create a domino effect among other EV makers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Investors say judge rules Musk’s tweets about making Tesla private are false

April 17, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

How the Russian war is cutting global auto production

April 16, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Jack Dorsey’s First NFT Tweet Goes On Sale For $48 Million, Gets An Offer Of $280

April 16, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Billie Eilish rocks Coachella in spandex shorts and becomes the youngest star in show history

April 17, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

How did plants turn into a predator | Ars Technica

April 17, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

USFL Michigan Panthers vs Houston Gamblers Match Score: Live Updates

April 17, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Artificial intelligence is mastery of language. Should we trust what he says?

April 17, 2022 Len Houle