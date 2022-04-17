Tesla will no longer include mobile phone connectors with every car

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that Tesla has stopped including its mobile phone connector with new car purchases, and will instead sell the accessory separately for the cheaper $200 price tag. Tweet thread. The mobile connector It comes with an adapter that allows drivers to charge their vehicles from a standard home outlet, with other adapters available for purchase separately.

Based on the feedback received, we will bring the price of the mobile phone connector down to $200 and make it easy to order with the car. Note, the mobile phone connector is not needed if you have a Tesla wall connector or you are using a super charger. It is recommended to install the Tesla wall connector well before the vehicle arrives. – Elon Musk April 17 2022

Saturday evening, Twitter user Tweet embed Found that updated Tesla His support page Note that the cost of the portable connector is $400. Tesla previously included the mobile phone connector as a “come with car” accessory.

In response to the user’s reaction to the situation, Musk confirmed that the company will no longer include connectors with purchases. “Usage stats were pretty low, so it seemed like a waste,” Musk explained, adding that Tesla would “include more plug adapters with its portable connector set” in the future. It’s not clear which ones Tesla will start to include with the group.

Musk provided another update hours later, noting that “based on user feedback,” Tesla will drop the price of the mobile phone connector to $200. He also said Tesla would “make it easier” to order a mobile phone connector when buying a car, and encouraged customers to install a wall charger “well before” their car arrived.

The mobile phone connector is still listed at a cost of $400 on Tesla’s website, and you can’t buy one even if you wanted to – the mobile phone connector is not currently available. However, it’s unclear how long we ran out of stock, or whether supply chain shortages were contributing to Tesla’s decision. Tesla did not respond immediately the edgeRequest for Comment (Tesla disbanded its PR team in 2019 and doesn’t usually respond to media inquiries).

Reactions to Musk’s decision were mixed. Although a portable connector isn’t necessary, Tesla owners can charge their car from a wall charger installed in their home or at a charging station, Some drivers Say it’s convenient to have a mobile phone connector with them while traveling. The accessory can be useful at camping or when traveling in an area without charging stations, as it allows drivers to plug their vehicle into a standard 120-volt outlet.

Some drivers We also say portable connector servers as a much cheaper alternative to the expensive wall charger, While others They say they rarely use it at all. Connectors with a 120V or 240V adapter come standard with other electric vehicles, such as Nissan LeafAnd Ford Mustang Mach-EAnd Chevy Boltand all BMW EVs.

in 2020, apple I stopped including chargers with new iPhones, with Samsung And The Google follow suit. While it’s easy to see parallels between this situation and that of Tesla, it’s too early to tell if Tesla’s movement will create a domino effect among other EV makers.