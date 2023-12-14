December 14, 2023

The 2023 Geminid meteor shower continues tonight. Here’s how to watch live online.

Cheryl Riley December 14, 2023 2 min read

The Geminid meteor shower of 2023 has arrived, and it looks to be one of the best celestial fireworks displays of the year.

Thanks to a two-day dark new moon and generally favorable weather conditions across the United States, Thursday (December 14) looks to be another great night to catch the peak of this annual meteor shower. Indeed, the overnight peak on Wednesday (December 13) provided a show for meteorite hunters around the world. Sky watchers in areas with fairly dark skies could see up to 100 meteors per hour this year. According to SpaceWeather.com.

