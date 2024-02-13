The 2024 Super Bowl becomes the most-watched NFL championship in history: NPR

Toggle caption Noah Berger/AP Noah Berger/AP

Sunday's game was the most-watched Super Bowl in history.

About 123.4 million people tuned in across multiple platforms, including CBS, Paramount+, Univision and Nickelodeon, which featured commentary from SpongeBob SquarePants and friends. Overall, more than 200 million people watched at least part of the game, according to CBS, which cited Nielsen and Adobe Analytics data.

The Kansas City Chiefs became consecutive Super Bowl champions on Sunday after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

Viewership was up 7% from last year's championship game, which at the time held the record for the most-watched Super Bowl.

CBS said Sunday's game was also the most-watched telecast on a single network.

Nearly 2.2 million people tuned in to the game on Univision, making it the most-watched Spanish-language broadcast of the Super Bowl, CBS said.

There are likely several factors that contributed to the high viewership. Earlier this month, Nielsen expanded availability Number of “out of home” viewers. – which includes audiences at airports, hotels, bars, etc. – to all 50 states.

In addition, the match went into overtime, As has been the case throughout most of the seasonTaylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was in attendance at the game.