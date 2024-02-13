February 13, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

The 2024 Super Bowl becomes the most-watched NFL championship in history: NPR

The 2024 Super Bowl becomes the most-watched NFL championship in history: NPR

Joy Love February 13, 2024 2 min read

A San Francisco 49ers fan reacts while watching a television broadcast of the NFL's Super Bowl 58 football game on a screen outside Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Noah Berger/AP


Hide caption

Toggle caption

Noah Berger/AP

A San Francisco 49ers fan reacts while watching a television broadcast of the NFL's Super Bowl 58 football game on a screen outside Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Noah Berger/AP

Sunday's game was the most-watched Super Bowl in history.

About 123.4 million people tuned in across multiple platforms, including CBS, Paramount+, Univision and Nickelodeon, which featured commentary from SpongeBob SquarePants and friends. Overall, more than 200 million people watched at least part of the game, according to CBS, which cited Nielsen and Adobe Analytics data.

The Kansas City Chiefs became consecutive Super Bowl champions on Sunday after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime.

Taylor Swift's star power has sent sales of Travis Kelce T-shirts soaring

Viewership was up 7% from last year's championship game, which at the time held the record for the most-watched Super Bowl.

CBS said Sunday's game was also the most-watched telecast on a single network.

Nearly 2.2 million people tuned in to the game on Univision, making it the most-watched Spanish-language broadcast of the Super Bowl, CBS said.

There are likely several factors that contributed to the high viewership. Earlier this month, Nielsen expanded availability Number of “out of home” viewers. – which includes audiences at airports, hotels, bars, etc. – to all 50 states.

See also  Phillies vs Dodgers: Bryce Harper, the most hitter in MLB, gives Phillies the strength to win

In addition, the match went into overtime, As has been the case throughout most of the seasonTaylor Swift, who is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was in attendance at the game.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

6 min read

The Bucks made a strong defensive effort to beat the Nuggets 112-95

February 13, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

Africa Cup of Nations: Football fans in Ivory Coast flock to watch the victory parade in Abidjan

February 12, 2024 Joy Love
4 min read

Travis Kelce sparks controversy after “unacceptable” behavior during the Super Bowl

February 12, 2024 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

A former professional wrestler is accused of shooting his wife

February 13, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

A new force of nature is reshaping the planet

February 13, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The 2024 Super Bowl becomes the most-watched NFL championship in history: NPR

February 13, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

Hi-Fi Rush and Pentiment are said to be the first Xbox games to launch on competing consoles

February 13, 2024 Len Houle