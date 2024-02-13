Jenny Cavnar has been named play-by-play announcer for NBC Sports California – NBC Sports Bay Area & California

NBC Sports California has named Jenny Cavnar the primary play-by-play announcer for its live coverage of the Oakland Athletics, it was announced Tuesday.

The 20-year media veteran, with 17 years of experience covering baseball, became the first female primary play-by-play voice in Major League Baseball history. It will call the majority of “A” games.

For the past 12 years, Cavnar has served as a backup play-by-play announcer, pregame and postgame host, and reporter for Colorado Rockies regional television coverage. During her time covering the Rockies, she became the first woman in a quarter-century to call a television MLB game in 2018, and in 2015, she was the first woman to provide analysis of a National League Series on radio. . She previously covered the San Diego Padres for nearly five years as a reporter and anchor.

“Jenny is a very talented broadcaster with a wealth of experience covering baseball,” said Matt Murphy, president and general manager of NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Bay Area. “She has been a trailblazing professional who has won the admiration of fans and peers throughout her career. We are very excited to have her join our premier team and lead our A-coverage starting this season.”

Cavnar is also a regular contributor to MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM throughout the regular season and postseason. She also calls men's and women's college basketball on FS1 and Pac 12 Networks. A five-time Emmy Award winner, Cavnar became the first woman to be named Sportscaster of the Year in Colorado by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA) in 2021 .

“It is a dream come true to join the broadcast team for the Oakland A’s and their rich history in baseball,” Cavnar said. “Growing up as the daughter of a baseball coach, I have loved the game since I was young, along with the stories, history and relationships that the game provides. I am excited to begin my 18th season as a major league broadcaster with my dear friend, Dallas Braden, and to share our experiences with loyal Athletics fans as we go on this journey together.” .

Cavnar has covered many other teams and sports as a reporter, broadcaster, and host. She has served as a host covering the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, co-hosted a show for the Olympics and spent nearly five years as a sideline reporter and show contributor covering San Diego State University athletics.

A graduate of Colorado State University, where she was a member of the lacrosse team, Cavnar began her media career as an intern at KUSA/NBC Channel 9 in Denver, and as a sports reporter for a radio station in Fort Collins, Colorado. In both sports media and lacrosse, including as an assistant coach at UCLA for two seasons.