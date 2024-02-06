The Accord, Civic, Pilot and CR-V have been recalled due to an airbag issue

Honda is Recalling more than 750 thousand vehicles Because of a potentially fatal threat to the car's airbag system, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Federal safety regulators posted the recall after learning that some of the automaker's vehicle airbags might inadvertently inflate during a crash.

“The front passenger seat weight sensor may crack and short circuit, failing to suppress the airbag as intended,” NHTSA wrote. In the February 5 summons.

The recall includes 16 vehicles made by Honda and Acura, federal officials said.

As of January 19, NHTSA said Honda had done so There were no reports of injuries or deaths related to the issue.

Latest call calls:Tesla, Toyota and PACCAR are among the nearly 2.4 million vehicles recalled

Which models are affected?

The recall affects the following makes and models of vehicles:

2020-2022 Pilot, Accord, Civic Sedan, HR-V, and Odyssey

2020 Civic Coupe, Fit

2021-2022 Civic Hatchback

2021 Civic Type R, Insight

2020-2021 CR-V, CR-V Hybrid, Passport, Ridgeline, and Accord Hybrid

Acura MDX 2020

2022 Acura MDX

2020-2022 Acura RDX

Acura TLX 2020-2021 cars

What should I do if my Honda is recalled?

Federal safety regulators said dealers will replace the seat weight sensors for free.

Notification letters are expected to be mailed to owners by March 18.

Owners can contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda's numbers for these recalls are XHP and VHQ.

According to federal regulators, people who paid to have these repairs completed at their own expense may be eligible for compensation.

Owners can also call the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.nhtsa.gov.

Natalie Nessa Alund is a senior correspondent for USA TODAY. You can reach her at [email protected] and follow her at X@natealund.