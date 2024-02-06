February 6, 2024

The Accord, Civic, Pilot and CR-V have been recalled due to an airbag issue

Cheryl Riley February 6, 2024 2 min read

Honda is Recalling more than 750 thousand vehicles Because of a potentially fatal threat to the car's airbag system, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Federal safety regulators posted the recall after learning that some of the automaker's vehicle airbags might inadvertently inflate during a crash.

“The front passenger seat weight sensor may crack and short circuit, failing to suppress the airbag as intended,” NHTSA wrote. In the February 5 summons.

The recall includes 16 vehicles made by Honda and Acura, federal officials said.

As of January 19, NHTSA said Honda had done so There were no reports of injuries or deaths related to the issue.

