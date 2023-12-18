December 18, 2023

The Arizona Cardinals can’t keep up with the 49ers’ Purdy and McCaffrey

December 18, 2023

The Arizona Cardinals lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 17 at State Farm Stadium.

Take a look at our live coverage of the match.

The Arizona Cardinals scored late to make it 45-29, but the game was over long before that.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was 16-for-25 passing for 242 yards and four touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey added 115 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. He also caught five passes for 72 yards and two of Purdy’s punts for touchdowns.

