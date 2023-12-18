The Arizona Cardinals can’t keep up with the 49ers’ Purdy and McCaffrey

The Arizona Cardinals lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 17 at State Farm Stadium.

Take a look at our live coverage of the match.

The Arizona Cardinals scored late to make it 45-29, but the game was over long before that.

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was 16-for-25 passing for 242 yards and four touchdowns. Christian McCaffrey added 115 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. He also caught five passes for 72 yards and two of Purdy’s punts for touchdowns.

Arizona led 7-0 and trailed 14-13 in the second quarter. After that, the 49ers took over and outscored the Cardinals 31-16 the rest of the way.

Kyler Murray threw his only touchdown pass to Elijah Higgins with 47 seconds to play. He finished 26-for-39 for 211 yards with two interceptions. He had six carries for 49 yards. He was fired three times.

James Conner had 14 carries for 86 yards and a touchdown for Arizona.

The Cardinals (3-11) play the Bears next week.

A 19-yard touchdown pass to Deebo Samuel gave 49ers QB Brock Purdy his fourth score of the game.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Purdy had already accumulated 242 yards while completing 16 of 25 pass attempts.

San Francisco added a field goal with just over 3 minutes to play.

49ers 45, Cardinals 22 (3:09 Q4)

On 1st-and-10 from the 49ers’ 49ers, Emari Demercado broke free for a 49-yard touchdown.

The play came right after the Cardinals converted a fourth-and-3 attempt from their 46 short pass to Greg Dortch.

The eight-point drive lasted 4:38 and covered 75 yards. The two-point conversion attempt failed.

49ers 35, Cardinals 22 (11:30 Q4)

Christian McCaffrey carried the ball one yard up the middle for his third touchdown of the game.

The 60-yard drive by the 49ers used six plays and took 3:12 of the clock.

It was highlighted by a 22-yard pass from Brock Purdy to Brandon Aiyuk and an 18-yard carry by McCaffrey.

49ers 35, Cardinals 16 (end of third quarter)

Kyler Murray returned from an undisclosed injury in the third quarter and led the Cardinals on an 81-yard drive that ended with a 28-yard Matt Prater field goal.

The Cardinals got first-and-goal from the 49ers 5, but Murray’s fumble backed them up. An incomplete pass on third down left the Cardinals facing fourth-and-goal from their own 9.

It was Prater’s third field goal of the game.

49ers 28, Cardinals 16 (4:20 Q3)

Kyler Murray left the game early in the third quarter with an undisclosed injury.

He left the field after sitting on the grass for some time. He immediately went to the injury tent.

In his absence, Clayton Toone’s aborted pass resulted in a fumble and a 9-yard loss.

Blake Gillikin finished the possession with a 50-yard kick.

49ers 28, Cardinals 13 (11:39 Q3)

Christian McCaffrey caught the ball, fell to the turf and still had time to get up and race to the end zone before a Cardinals player touched him.

A 41-yard pass and the point later put the 49ers ahead 28-13 on the first drive of the second half.

On the road, Purdy also completed a 35-yard pass to George Kittle.

49ers 28, Cardinals 13 (13:18 Q3)

The 49ers maintain a 21-13 lead over the Cardinals.

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is 7-for-12 for 98 yards with an interception. He was also fired twice.

James Conner has 10 carries for 27 yards. Trey McBride has three receptions for 61 yards.

Christian McCaffrey has nine carries for 51 yards and four receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown for San Francisco. Brock Purdy is 12-for-17 for 125 yards and two touchdowns.

Blake Gillikin’s 62-yard kick nearly changed the Cardinals’ fate in the final minute. On the return, the ball carrier was initially ruled to have fumbled and the Cardinals returned the ball to score. However, this was overturned upon review.

The Cardinals used a pair of field goals to narrow the gap, but the 49ers only needed one touchdown pass to reopen it.

Brock Purdy completed a 5-yard pass to Christian McCaffrey for a touchdown.

During the drive, Purdy briefly left the field with his left shoulder. In his absence, Sam Darnold took over.

When Purdy returned to the field, he completed passes to Deebo Samuel and George Kittle to set up the score.

49ers 21, Cardinals 13 (1:14 Q2)

Cardinals tight end Jeff Swaim left the game with 7:17 left in the fourth quarter with a calf injury. His return is doubtful.

On the play where Swim fell, the pocket collapsed on Kyler Murray, resulting in a fumble. Paris Johnson got the ball back for Arizona, but not before a mass of bodies, including Swim, was piled on the floor.

Swaim was helped from the field and taken to the locker room on a cart.

Arizona ended the possession with a 43-yard field goal from Matt Prater a few plays later.

49ers 14, Cardinals 13 (6:14 Q2)

Matt Prater kicked a 58-yard field goal for the Cardinals.

Kickback game after Arizona’s rally was halted early in the second quarter.

After a delayed penalty kill and Kyler Murray being sacked by Nick Bosa, the Cardinals faced 2nd and 22. On third down, Murray completed a 12-yard pass to Trey McBride, which brought Arizona within Prater’s range.

49ers 14, Cardinals 10 (14:11 Q2)

Charvarius Ward intercepted a Kyler Murray pass and returned it 66 yards for the go-ahead touchdown.

The point made it 14-7 49 less than two minutes after the visitors scored for the first time.

The interception was overshadowed by a great catch by Geoff Swaim, who caught the ball intended for Trey McBride and it bounced off a defender. Interference was called against Dre Greenlaw on the play, but was denied in favor of a completion.

49ers 14, Cardinals 7 (4:33 Q1)

A 12-yard pass from Brock Purdy to a wide-open Deebo Samuels put the 49ers on the board. The point after connecting it.

The key play of the drive was a 26-yard run by Christian McCaffrey. While driving, McCaffrey had four catches for 45 years.

Cardinals 7, 49ers 7 (6:33 Q1)

Arizona received the opener and quickly took a 7-0 lead.

Kyler Murray was 2-for-2 on the drive with a long 38-yard pass to Trey McBride accounting for most of the offense.

Murray both passes to McBride for a 49-yarder. Murray also picked up 12 yards on a carry.

Cardinals 7, 49ers 0 (10:40 Q1)

The roof of State Farm Stadium in Glendale will be open for the San Francisco 49ers’ game at Arizona Cardinals.

The weather forecast indicated clear skies with periodic clouds, and a temperature of 76 degrees.

