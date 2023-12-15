The episodic online multiplayer for Last of Us for PS5 is over

Latest of us online He died. Naughty Dog announced today that a multiplayer spin-off of the hit series is no longer in development, citing concerns about managing ongoing content for the live service game while still trying to produce the single-player blockbusters that the PlayStation studio is known for.

“We realize that many of you have been anticipating news about the project we have been advocating “Last of us online” Naughty Dog wrote in a December 14 update. “There’s no easy way to say this: we’ve made the very difficult decision to stop development of that game.”

The studio said that as production on the project ramped up, it became clear that “we will have to put all of our studio resources into supporting post-launch content for years to come, severely impacting the development of future single-player games.” The choices seemed to be between becoming a “stream-only game studio” in the modern Bungie mold, which made… Destiny 2Or “Continue the focus on the single-player narrative games that defined Naughty Dog’s legacy.”

Latest of us onlinewhich many fans previously referred to as Factions Following the multiplayer mode from the original 2013 PlayStation 3 game, it was It was first announced during Summer Game Fest 2022. The spin-off has been described as the studio’s “largest online experience” ever, as large as any of its single-player games.

But Naughty Dog never showed the game beyond vague statements and concept art. Then in May of this year, Bloomberg mentioned The game’s production team has been reduced following negative feedback from an internal review conducted by Bungie, which was acquired by Sony last year. At that time, the studio published Statement on Twitter Saying that while things were going well, the game required more time. But by October, Kotaku mentioned The project has been “frozen” amid some internal adjustments and the dismissal of dozens of contracted developers.

Latest of us online It was one of a number of new multiplayer projects in development across Sony Studios as the PlayStation 5 maker invested in a massive shift towards more live service games. In November, Sony revealed during an earnings call that half of the nearly two dozen online games it was working on were in the works It will be postponed until after 2025.

Meanwhile, Naughty Dog is still working on a “brand new single-player game” and plans to reveal it at some point in the future.

